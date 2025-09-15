SMX Public Limited: SMX and REDWAVE To Turn Conveyor Belts Into Value Belts for Plastics Passport

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / History books tell us about the first industrial revolution with steam, the second with electricity, and the third with automation. But let's be honest, recycling never made it into those chapters. For decades, it has been a side hustle for municipalities and compliance officers, more of a charity project than an industry. That changes now. SMX (NASDAQ: SMX ) is stepping onto the factory floor with a partner that knows what it means to operate at scale, and together they are turning conveyor belts into value belts.

On September 15, SMX announced a Letter of Intent with BT-Systems' Competence Center REDWAVE, and the message could not be clearer. Recycling is no longer about dumping bottles into bins and hoping the right materials make it through a plant. It is about embedding proof into every piece of plastic and attaching real economic value to every cycle of reuse. Proof, however, is only as strong as the system that can deliver it at an industrial scale. That is where SMX's molecular traceability meets REDWAVE's high-speed sorting and detection, and the combination looks less like waste management and more like the start of a new industrial revolution.

Once executed, this partnership becomes the master key that unlocks commercial value from circularity, shifting it from a lofty ambition into real-world action and setting the blueprint for how waste is measured, priced, and rewarded across global markets.

Making Circularity Accessible at the Molecular Level

For those still catching up, SMX has developed a way to tag materials at the sub-molecular level. That tag becomes inseparable from the product and links to a digital passport secured on blockchain. Instead of paperwork, self-reporting, or wishful thinking, you get a system where proof is permanent. You know where it came from, how it was processed, and whether it meets compliance standards. This is not oversight after the fact. It is truth injected into the material itself, ready to be read at every checkpoint along the supply chain.

Pair that with REDWAVE's machines, which already dominate sorting lines around the world. They can separate waste streams at lightning speed, but until now, those streams were just buckets of material that could be mixed, mislabeled, or doubted. By layering SMX's traceability onto REDWAVE's precision sorting, those same machines can sort and certify in one step. The conveyor belt that once delivered bales of questionable recycled plastic will now deliver certified commodities. That is not recycling as we know it. That is a factory line producing value as tangible as steel, copper, or oil.

This is where the Plastic Cycle Token (PCT) adds another layer of disruption. Once materials are tagged and verified through the SMX system, they don't just sit on a balance sheet as inventory. They can be monetized as digital assets. The PCT converts the certification of recycled plastic into a tradable commodity on an open market. In practice, that means companies can unlock real pricing power from their recycling programs, governments can enforce quotas with financial teeth, and investors can treat waste streams as a new class of assets. Waste becomes wealth, and the factory floor becomes the mint.

A Partnership Enabling Commercialization of Circularity

SMX's founder and CEO called the planned partnership a pivotal step, and he is not exaggerating. When you start talking about global standards for recycling, you are no longer in the compliance business. You are in the business of reshaping how materials flow across borders, how industries define value, and how markets decide who wins. That is exactly the kind of leverage industrial revolutions are built on.

On the Austrian side, REDWAVE brings decades of credibility in sorting solutions. Their machines have always delivered efficiency. Now they can deliver trust. Efficiency without proof is just speed. Efficiency with certification is the foundation for a global circular economy. As REDWAVE's leadership framed it, this partnership creates opportunities to set industry standards that make circularity real, scalable, and bankable.

The next steps are already mapped. The LOI lays out a plan for joint deployments, integrated systems, and industrial benchmarks that other regions will be forced to recognize. Anyone who doubts that should look at what happened when Singapore launched its plastics passport initiative with SMX. What began as a pilot quickly became the model everyone else will be measured against. The same blueprint is now being drafted for Europe with REDWAVE.

Recycling has waited a long time to join the big leagues of industrial innovation. With this deal, it finally has a ticket. Conveyor belts are no longer just moving waste from one pile to another. They are producing certified, traceable, and tradable commodities. That is not recycling as an afterthought. That is the fourth industrial revolution, and SMX is running the line.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

