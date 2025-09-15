Anzeige
CORAS Agentic AI Assistant GARY Cuts CDRL Setup Time From Weeks to Minutes at U.S. Navy Program Office

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / CORAS, an IL5-authorized decision intelligence platform used across the Department of War (DoW, formerly known as the Department of Defense (DoD)), announced a production implementation of its agentic AI assistant, GARY, that reduced Contract Data Requirements List (CDRL) setup from weeks to minutes at a U.S. Navy program office (USN PMO).

The program office previously estimated 120 to 160 hours of staff time and multiple coordination meetings to plan and configure its CDRL management process. Using GARY, the team completed the work in approximately 30 minutes, avoiding about $45,000 in labor and delivering a 240x to 320x productivity gain.¹

GARY analyzed the office's contract deliverables and operations, then produced a complete configuration plan in minutes. The plan covered data structures, workflows, notifications, and leadership reporting aligned to the office's requirements. The team then validated and deployed the configuration with standard CORAS tooling.

"GARY looked at the existing data and requirements and produced a complete, working configuration in minutes," said Dan Naselius, President and CTO of CORAS. "The team saw immediate value because the agent proposed the data structures, workflow steps, notifications, and dashboards they needed, and CORAS made it easy to put that plan into production."

What the Navy team received:

  1. Requirements identification based on program documentation and existing data

  2. A data model with status fields and audit-ready indicators

  3. Automated workflow for receipt, assignment, review, and approval

  4. Notifications for deadlines, review periods, and overdue items

  5. Leadership dashboards with real-time status and trend metrics

  6. A 30-day rollout plan for iterative capability delivery

  7. Availability and contracting

CORAS operates at IL5 and FedRAMP High in government environments, including NIPR and SIPR. Agencies can acquire CORAS and GARY through GSA, NASA SEWP, SBIR Phase III, Tradewinds AI Marketplace, Carahsoft, and AWS partner channels. Learn more at www.coras.ai

¹ Method: Productivity gain equals prior estimated hours divided by elapsed time using GARY. 120-160 hours divided by 0.5 hours equals 240x to 320x. Avoided labor equals prior estimated hours multiplied by the program's fully burdened rate. The $45,000 figure assumes 160 hours at about $281 per hour.

Contact Information

Rebecca Churchill
Media & Marketing
v-rebecca.churchill@coras.ai
917-518-9789

.

SOURCE: CORAS



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/coras-agentic-ai-assistant-gary-cuts-cdrl-setup-time-from-weeks-to-minutes-at-1073050

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
