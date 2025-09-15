Transaction accelerates store conversions and expands Kirkland's Home's 60-year legacy into wholesale marketsMURRAY, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BBBY), owner of Bed Bath & Beyond, Overstock, buybuy BABY, and a blockchain asset portfolio, today announced the $10 million purchase of the Kirkland's Home® trade name and related brand assets from The Brand House Collective, Inc.The move accelerates the companies' national store conversion strategy, converting Kirkland's Home locations into Bed Bath & Beyond stores to drive a larger national footprint, greater operating efficiencies, and underscoring our conviction in the power of omni-channel.The companies will expand Kirkland's Home into the wholesale market, extending the brand's nearly 60-year legacy in seasonal home décor and furnishings to independent retailers nationwide and creating a new, recurring revenue stream.Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. will continue to receive the same collaboration fee as in the existing arrangement, now broadened to include revenue from the wholesale channel."The excitement around the Bed Bath & Beyond brand has been undeniable with the first of many store conversions," said Marcus Lemonis, Executive Chairman of Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. "This early success reinforces our conviction in the strategy and our commitment to accelerate the rollout nationwide. Kirkland's Home design and product development will expand through both Bed Bath & Beyond Home stores and the wholesale market, and I have full confidence in Amy Sullivan and her team to drive this growth."About Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc.Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BBBY), based in Murray, Utah, is an ecommerce-focused retailer with an affinity model that owns or has ownership interests in various retail brands, offering a comprehensive array of products and services that enable its customers to enhance everyday life through quality, style, and value. The Company currently owns Bed Bath & Beyond, Overstock, buybuy BABY, and now Kirkland's Home, as well as other related brands and websites and a blockchain asset portfolio inclusive of tZERO, GrainChain, and other assets. The Company regularly posts information and updates on its Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website, Beyond.com.Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including but not limited to statements regarding our investments, future performance of those investments, anticipated business results, and timing of any of the foregoing. Additional information regarding factors that could materially affect results and the accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained herein may be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on February 25, 2025, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2025, filed with the SEC on July 29, 2025, and in our subsequent filings with the SEC.ContactsInvestor Relationsir@beyond.compr@beyond.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250915355554/en/