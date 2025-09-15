Yacht Club de Monaco: Yachting: 'Mariette' triumphs at the Monaco Classic Week, 110 years of timeless elegance

MONACO, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 'Mariette' triumphed at the 17th edition of the 'Monaco Classic Week - La Belle Classe', the biennial event dedicated to maritime heritage. The 110-year-old gaff-rigged schooner, a masterpiece by Nathanaël G. Herreshoff - known as the "Wizard of Bristol" - captivated both the jury and the public who filled Port Hercule over the course of the week.

With 807 square meters of sail downwind and a hull measuring 33.78 meters, 'Mariette' stood out for her impeccable restoration and majestic lines. She was among the oldest vessels on display in Monaco, alongside 'Partridge' celebrating her 140th anniversary, 'Madcap' (1874), 'Kismet' (1898), 'Viola', and 'Mariska' (1908).

The Monaco Classic Week came to a close after several days of competition, camaraderie, sporting trials, exhibitions, onboard chef challenges, elegant evening events, and refined ambiance. Alongside the regattas and motorboating trials, the event showcased the values and legacy of the 'Art de Vivre la Mer', with awards dedicated to restoration and, above all, to elegance - the key theme of the final day.

The Elegance Contest, held under the patronage of BMW, official car of the Yacht Club de Monaco, featured a spectacular parade of 130 vessels. Each competed not only through the beauty of their lines but also through the meticulous presentation of their crews, impeccable onboard manners, and adherence to nautical etiquette.

"It's also about what we call a 'coup de cœur'," said Allegra Gucci, who chaired the expert jury. "Elegance for me is the harmony of the lines, the shine of varnish under the sun, the polished brass: this is how these classic boats teach us, the timeless rules of beauty and balance." And she added: "Here we are in the homeland of naval heritage."

"Elegance is part of our DNA, the sea and nature themselves teach it to us," said Bernard d'Alessandri, Secretary General of the YCM. "The outcome of this edition has been very positive. This isn't a traditional regatta because all the boats are historic - they race, but they also gather in the name of conviviality. These vessels have stories to tell, and I believe we must continue to share this passion."

On the docks of the Yacht Club, Prince Albert II of Monaco also paid a visit during Classic Week, engaging with crews and volunteers. Accompanied by Secretary General d'Alessandri, the Prince toured the exhibition dedicated to the long-standing relationship between iconic yachts and cinema legends. On display were vessels such as 'Zaca' (1928), associated with Errol Flynn; 'Kalizma', made famous by Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor; and 'Marge' (1930), featured alongside Alain Delon in the film 'Plein Soleil'.

Among the nearly 160 yachts present - including 50 classic sailing yachts, 14 vintage motoryachts, 70 classic runabouts, an exceptional fleet of 50 Riva runabouts, and 25 Dinghy 12' - the prestigious Monaco Classic Week Trophy was awarded to 'Mariette', for her outstanding performance in both the Elegance and Restoration competitions.

"When we sat down to make our decision, every one of us had 'Mariette' among the top three," said Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, the first man to sail solo non-stop around the world and president of the jury. "There is great enthusiasm from the crews, skippers, and owners - and it's the little details that make the difference. They truly aim to preserve these boats as faithfully as possible to their original form." It was a difficult task for the jury, given the extraordinary quality of the vessels present - true vintage gems maintained with passion and expertise, not only admired in their full aesthetic glory, but also competing on the water. A one-of-a-kind event in the world of classic yachting.

After a week devoted to maritime heritage, the Yacht Club de Monaco is looking to the future with the Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous on 21st and 22nd September, focusing on innovation and sustainability in the port sector. It will then continue with the 'La Belle Classe Explorer Awards', which recognise projects where sailing becomes a tool for exploration and science, under the chairmanship of Richard Wiese, President of the Explorer Club of New York. These awards reflect the Yacht Club de Monaco's commitment to responsible yachting, as illustrated by the SEA Index®, the first index for measuring CO2 emissions from superyachts, certified by Lloyd's Register.

