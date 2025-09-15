INmune Bio, Inc.: INmune Bio Announces Successful Completion of First Commercial Pilot-Scale Manufacturing Run of CORDStrom at CGT Catapult

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) ("INmune" or "the Company"), a clinical-stage inflammation and immunology company focused on developing treatments that harness the patient's innate immune system to fight disease, today announced the successful completion of its first full-scale pilot commercial manufacturing run of CORDStrom, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic, umbilical cord tissue-derived mesenchymal stromal cell therapy for the treatment of Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (RDEB). This milestone, achieved at the Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult's state-of-the-art Manufacturing Innovation Centre in Stevenage, United Kingdom, marks a critical step toward regulatory submissions and keeps the Company on track for filing a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) in the UK during the first half of 2026 followed by a Biologics License Application (BLA) in the US.

CORDStrom is designed to address the severe unmet systemic needs of RDEB patients. RDEB causes extreme fragility of the skin and internal linings, leading to widespread blistering, chronic wounds, scarring, and multi-organ complications while sparing the brain from direct damage and increasing the risk of skin cancer. CORDStrom has demonstrated promising results in the blinded-randomized Phase 2 Mission EB trial, including improvements in itch, pain, wound scores, and quality of life. The successful manufacturing run confirms the scalability and consistency of CORDStrom production, utilizing a proprietary process to ensure high-quality, GMP-compliant product.

"This achievement at a commercial-ready UK facility is a testament to our team's dedication, operational excellence, and strength of the collaboration with the Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult. It is a milestone which ensures we remain aligned with our aggressive regulatory timeline," said Ben Weil, Head of UK Operations at INmune Bio. "By successfully scaling up production in a commercial-ready facility, we're paving the way for timely access to this potentially life-changing therapy for RDEB patients. I am incredibly proud of our dedicated team and researchers as we work tirelessly to bring this therapy to patients and families."

Dr. Mark Lowdell, Chief Scientific Officer of INmune Bio, added, "The completion of this first commercial pilot run is a pivotal moment in our journey to bring CORDStrom to market. Building on the positive safety and efficacy data from the Phase 2 trial, this manufacturing success reinforces our confidence in delivering a reliable supply chain for global commercialization. We're excited to advance toward MAA and BLA submissions in 2026, with the goal of providing hope to families affected by this devastating disease."

Matthew Durdy, Chief Executive at the Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult said, "The successful completion of this first pilot run is a major accomplishment for INmune Bio as it looks to accelerate its path to commercial manufacturing. This initial run has provided valuable learnings on how to refine and scale-up the manufacturing, and we are committed to supporting INmune Bio on its ambition ensure the potentially life-changing benefits of CORDStrom reach patients with RDEB."

INmune Bio continues to prioritize efficient execution across its pipeline, including ongoing preparations for regulatory interactions to support CORDStrom's launch.

About CORDStrom

CORDStrom is a patent-pending cell medicine comprising aseptic, allogeneic, pooled human umbilical cord-derived mesenchymal stromal cells (hucMSCs) in suspension for injection or infusion. The CORDStrom platform leverages, among other things, proprietary screening, pooling and expansion techniques to create off-the-shelf, allogeneic, pooled hucMSCs as medicines to treat complex inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. CORDStrom products are designed to provide high-quality, off-the-shelf, batch-to-batch consistent, scalable, cGMP manufactured, potent cellular medicines that can be produced at affordably and with repeatable specification, independent of donor characteristics. While the first generation CORDStrom product is agnostic to disease indication, the platform enables creation of indication-specific products, which can be tuned for optimization of anti-inflammatory, immunomodulatory, wound healing, and other characteristics.

About INmune Bio Inc.

INmune Bio Inc. is a publicly traded (NASDAQ: INMB), clinical-stage inflammation & immunology company focused on developing treatments that target the innate immune system to fight disease. INmune Bio has three product platforms: the Dominant-Negative Tumor Necrosis Factor (DN-TNF) product platform utilizes dominant-negative technology to selectively neutralize soluble TNF, a key driver of innate immune dysfunction and a mechanistic driver of many diseases. DN-TNF product candidates are in clinical development to determine if they can treat Alzheimer's disease and other indications (XPro). The Natural Killer Cell Priming Platform includes INKmune® developed to prime a patient's NK cells to eliminate minimal residual disease in patients with cancer and is currently in trials in metastatic castration-resistance prostate cancer. The third program, CORDStrom, is a proprietary allogeneic, pooled, human umbilical cord-derived mesenchymal Stromal cell (hucMSCs) platform that recently completed a blinded randomized trial in recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

About the Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult:

The Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult is an independent innovation and technology organisation committed to the advancement of the cell and gene therapy industry with a vision of a thriving industry delivering life-changing advanced therapies to the world. Its aim is to create powerful collaborations which overcome challenges to the advancement of the sector. The Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult works was established by, and works with, Innovate UK. For more information, please visit https://ct.catapult.org.uk/ or https://www.ukri.org/councils/innovate-uk/.

Forward Looking Statements

Clinical trials are in early stages and there is no assurance that any specific outcome will be achieved. CORDstrom, XPro1595 (XPro, pegipanermin), and INKmune® have either finished clinical trials, are still in clinical trials or are preparing to start clinical trials and have not been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or any regulatory body and there cannot be any assurance that they will be approved by the FDA or any regulatory body or that any specific results will be achieved.

