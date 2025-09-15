SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DiamondLake Minerals, Inc. (OTC:DLMI) and FlyJetr have entered into several agreements to launch the DLMI Private Aviation Division. As part of this partnership, the companies will mint a hybrid token-a digital asset that combines features of both utility and security tokens, offering holders unique benefits and access. This token will be offered under specific regulatory exemptions designed to streamline compliance and ensure a secure, efficient process for participants. The strategic goal of this collaboration is to leverage FlyJetr's expertise in private aviation to enhance DiamondLake's service offerings, providing clients with exclusive access to luxury travel solutions. By integrating tokenization into the private aviation sector, DiamondLake and FlyJetr aim to revolutionize how private jets are acquired, financed, managed, and booked-making this elite industry more accessible and transparent for a broader range of investors and clients.





Offering a new financial ownership structure which allows a much more efficient equity structure bringing more value to token holders in real time. By eliminating middlemen along with their excessive fees, efficiencies are maximized, and value is created. Private Aviation for the Blockchain Generation. (These are examples are for illustration purposes only, not specific deal points.)

"It is with great excitement and enthusiasm to partner with FlyJetr and their exceptional brand, leadership, and credibility in the private aviation and jet chartering industry. We know together we will bring something entirely new to this fascinating industry, and revolutionize how private jets are acquired, financed, managed, and booked," said Brian J. Esposito, CEO of DiamondLake. "When I set out on this vision at DiamondLake back in 2023, it was to legally, ethically, and properly, through tokenization, bring incredible businesses and real-world assets (RWAs) to the 99%-ers who were never invited into, nor had access to be part of. We have come an incredibly long way, and we are still only just getting started since then. We intend to continue to do this across multiple industries utilizing our unique strategy."

"DiamondLake and this new division are privileged to have advisory board member and real estate mogul Mr. Brandon Fugul, assist on the Private Aviation Team. He and his brother Cameron Fugal own and operate Aero Dynamic Jets. The only Utah County registered FAA Part 135 Charter Company based out of Provo, UT. Their astounding experience due to decades in the industry will add substantial support, experience, insight, and additional access into this elite world," continued Esposito.

The Private Aviation Division will purchase up to ten, large sized business jets. Specifically, the Gulfstream 450, with transatlantic capabilities which make the world a much smaller place.

"My entire professional career my goals have been to work hard, create incredible companies, work with exceptional people from around the globe, and properly service the industries I have been honored to be part of or create. Nothing gives me more satisfaction than giving our world class and iconic clients the best experience possible. Now with our partnership with DiamondLake we not only open this up to an entirely new generation of wealth, but together, we become the first to properly offer tokenization to an industry in a way that has never been seen before utilizing unrealized value," stated Evan Kaye, FlyJetr Chairman. "Working with Mr. Esposito and his entire team has been a remarkable experience thus far. I know what we are bringing to the market will have a tremendous positive impact on the entire private aviation industry. Not only elevate passenger experience to an entirely new level, but give people who never dreamed they would have anything to do with a private jet the chance to participate."

DiamondLake has launched consulting services which brings AI Optimization to the forefront of Token Investor Relations. DiamondLake believes Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) or Retrieval Augmentation Optimization (RAO), will replace Search Engine Optimization as more people turn to ChatGPT, Perplexity and Gemini for no-click answers rather than traditional google searches. This allows optimization for AI responses not search rankings. This process is referred to as Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) or Artificial Intelligence Optimization (AIO). AEO and RAO are powered by Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG). AI relies on fraggles, which are small, curated passages for its answers. It is necessary to show up in AI Overviews to stay relevant.

FlyJetr has made an investment in the form of a Convertible Debenture into Diamond Lake Minerals, Inc. as the parties seek to launch this exciting new division, Private Aviation for the Blockchain Generation.

Top results in google rankings are no longer important as AI Overviews are triggered in a larger number of searches each month. No click answers will soon dominate searches and click thru rates will be a thing of the past. You must optimize your content for AI responses because success in search rankings will no longer translate to exposure. The times are changing, and action is necessary to avoid getting left behind.

About DiamondLake:

Founded in Utah in 1954, Diamond Lake Minerals, Inc. (OTC: DLMI) is a multi- strategy operating company that specializes in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens. Our goal is to responsibly innovate and develop valuable traditional businesses and successfully combine them with the future of money and digital assets. Our mission is to bring back to the public markets timeless business principles that are focused on healthy sustainable growth and strong earnings that generate yields combined in a modern digital world creating value for our stakeholders. DLMI is positioning itself as an industry-agnostic leader in the digital asset and security token space.

About FlyJetr:

The (r)evolution of private jet experiences

FlyJetr is forging a revolution in the evolution of luxury travel, transforming air travel into a highly personalized journey that redefines the essence of flying privately, setting a new standard for private jet experiences. From business trips to leisurely family getaways, FlyJetr delivers elevated, world-class service where unparalleled luxury, safety, and convenience converge. Our expert team, state- of-the-art fleet, and innovative technology ensure a truly bespoke travel experience that delivers the extraordinary, understanding that luxury is not just about the destination but the entire journey. Indulge in the epitome of private aviation with customized interiors, fine dining options, and dedicated service that anticipates your every need. With access to our fleet of 15,000 jets and 12,000 airports, discover why discerning private jet customers find the elevated FlyJetr experience to be a class above the rest-where each flight transforms into an unforgettable journey crafted just for you.

