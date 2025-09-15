London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2025) - As part of the upcoming Argentina & LatAm Critical Minerals 2025 Summit, The Net-Zero Circle by IN-VR, together with Impulsa Mendoza and the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), proudly announces a dedicated Mendoza Finance Day on the 14th November 2025 at the Bolsa de Comercio de Mendoza.

Mendoza is accelerating efforts to brand itself as the main regional financial hub, to attract global capital and provide a platform where companies fundraise and investors discover their next opportunity. The Mendoza Finance Day will deliver the only conference format in Argentina designed as a structured pitching and deal-making platform for mining. It will cover top projects, policy and finance executive and topics in Argentina and beyond.

During the Argentina Energy Week Summit & Exhibition, Jimena Latorre, Minister of Energy and Environment of Mendoza, announced this crucial partnership highlighting:

"Mendoza will host a Latin American financial Meeting to address the challenge of critical minerals in Argentina, positioning Mendoza as a financial hub. The objective is to capitalize on international interest in the region's mining sector, ensuring financing becomes the key driver of its sustainable growth."

This exclusive day is an integral part of the three-day Summit, which will run from 11-13 November in Buenos Aires before continuing in Mendoza, Argentina. The initiative reinforces Mendoza's ambition to position itself as Argentina's financial hub for mining and critical minerals investment.

IN-VR's Chairman, and Theros Capital CEO, Stelios Papagrigoriou, visited Mendoza earlier this month to sign the partnership with Impulsa Mendoza, confirming the consultancy's commitment to Argentina's and Mendoza's transition and development.

"By co-organising Mendoza Finance Day with Impulsa Mendoza and TSX, IN-VR reinforces its mission to build the financial foundations for Latin America's critical minerals to thrive globally," Mr Papagrigoriou stated during his visit in Mendoza, while Sebastián Piña, CFO of Impulsa Mendoza, added, "Without capital markets, there is no exploration and, therefore, no mining. Mendoza has comparative advantages, which have been transformed into competitive advantages through all the actions carried out under the "Impulsando el financiamiento" program, to lead the process of capital convergence towards the region's mining sector."

What to Expect in Mendoza:

20 vetted early-stage projects from Argentina, Chile, and Peru across lithium, copper, silver, and gold, presented through standardized formats for direct investor comparison.

from Argentina, Chile, and Peru across lithium, copper, silver, and gold, presented through for direct investor comparison. 4 flagship later-stage projects , including Los Azules (McEwen Mining), with further announcements expected.

, including Los Azules (McEwen Mining), with further announcements expected. Facilitated 1:1 investor meetings connecting compatible parties for targeted deal-making.

connecting compatible parties for targeted deal-making. TSX Venture Exchange LATAM Roadshow , co-hosted in Mendoza, bringing international investors directly to the region.

, co-hosted in Mendoza, bringing international investors directly to the region. An immersive networking program , extending discussions through winery visits and cultural activities in Mendoza's world-renowned wine country.

, extending discussions through winery visits and cultural activities in Mendoza's world-renowned wine country. Governors' Roundtable, Mesa de Cobre: An invitation has been extended to the members of the Mesa de Cobre to participate in a government roundtable. highlighting the role of provinces in critical minerals development & fostering interprovincial cooperation.

Strengthening Argentina's Critical Minerals Platform

The LatAm & Argentina Critical Minerals Summit 2025 will gather 150+ leaders from 15+ countries, including government officials, global investors, and industry executives.

from 15+ countries, including government officials, global investors, and industry executives. In Buenos Aires, the program will focus on: Argentina's mining policies, regulatory frameworks, Infrastructure challenges.

Argentina's mining policies, regulatory frameworks, Infrastructure challenges. The Mendoza Finance Day will serve as a hands-on investment platform, where capital meets opportunity.

will serve as a hands-on investment platform, where capital meets opportunity. Key participation from: Mendoza Government (including the Minister of Energy and Environment), Impulsa Mendoza, Toronto Stock Exchange.

A Strategic Moment for the Region

By hosting this finance-focused day within the Summit, Mendoza consolidates its growing role in Latin America's mining sector. With lithium, copper, and rare earths at the center of the global energy transition, this initiative will accelerate early-stage project development and connect international capital with the region's most promising opportunities.

For registration and more information, visit: https://www.netzerocircle.org/event/argentina-and-latam-lithium.

