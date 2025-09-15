Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 15.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie meldet Mega-Deal: Nokia & Ericsson an Bord!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.09.2025 14:30 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Narxoz University: Narxoz Business School Opens World-Class Campus in Almaty

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Narxoz University has officially inaugurated the new campus of Narxoz Business School in Almaty, marking a major milestone in the development of business education in Kazakhstan and Central Asia.

Photo Credit: Narxoz University

The opening ceremony was attended by Darkhan Satybaldy, Akim of Almaty; Gulzat Kobenova, Vice Minister of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan; Aidan Akanov, CEO of Verny Capital; as well as leaders of the business community, senior executives of international companies, diplomats, and academic partners of Narxoz University.

The modern 6,700 m² campus is the result of a comprehensive reconstruction project. Its construction reflects continuity with Narxoz University's historic main building, while the interior has been designed as a "living ecosystem" that fosters exchange, creativity, and collaboration. State-of-the-art facilities include digital laboratories, co-working areas featuring works by Kazakhstani artists, and an advanced interactive video-recording space for producing and broadcasting educational content.

Kanat Kozhakhmet, President of Narxoz University, said "Narxoz today stands as the leading university for business education in the region. This new Business School campus reflects our commitment to global standards of education and innovation. With programs delivered in English, Kazakh, and Russian, our students can access world-class education while remaining in Kazakhstan. This investment in infrastructure and academic excellence is an investment in our people, who will become future leaders that drive innovation and sustainable growth across our country and region."

Aidan Akanov, CEO of Verny Capital, added:"The launch of the new Narxoz Business School campus reflects our shareholder Bulat Utemuratov's vision and commitment to strengthening education in Kazakhstan. With an investment of more than US$14 million, this project has enabled Narxoz to enhance its facilities, curricula, and academic environment. Ranked among the top 50 business schools in Asia by the QS Global MBA 2025 ranking, Narxoz is well positioned to be a hub for knowledge, leadership, and innovation in the region."

Over the past 17 years, more than 3,000 students have graduated from Narxoz Business School's MBA, EMBA, DBA, and corporate programs. It continues to attract international faculty and alumni from leading universities and business schools worldwide, including Harvard, Yale, INSEAD, ESMT Berlin, and IMD.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2772864/Narxoz_University_Photo_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2772865/Narxoz_University_Photo_2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2772866/Narxoz_University_Photo_3.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2772867/Narxoz_University_Photo_4.jpg

Photo Credit: Narxoz University

Photo Credit: Narxoz University

Photo Credit: Narxoz University

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/narxoz-business-school-opens-world-class-campus-in-almaty-302556320.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.