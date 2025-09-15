Italy's second solar auction under the transitional FER X incentive scheme will be finalized in mid-December. Projects up to 1 MW in size will have to be built with modules, cells and inverters that are not manufactured in China.From pv magazine Italy Italian energy agency Gestore dei servizi energetici (GSE) has announced that the second solar energy auction under Italy's new incentive scheme for renewable energy, the "transitional" FER X program, has attracted 818 project proposals with a combined capacity of 10.1 GW. The GSE has also said that the auction's final results will be announced ...

