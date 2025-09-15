Anzeige
15.09.2025 14:36 Uhr
SI Group, Inc.: SI GROUP TO SHOWCASE SUSTAINABLE ADDITIVE INNOVATIONS AT K 2025

Industry Leader Presents Advanced Solutions for Plastics and Rubber

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SI Group, a leading global developer and manufacturer of performance additives, process solutions, pharmaceuticals, and chemical intermediates, will showcase its portfolio of innovative additive technologies at the K 2025 exhibition in Düsseldorf, Germany, October 8-15, 2025. Meet SI Group during K 2025 at Hall 6, Booth B08.

SI Group Corporate Logo.

Daily technical presentations will be hosted at the SI Group booth, highlighting the company's latest solutions that enhance performance and sustainability across a variety of plastics applications. Technical experts will present their latest solutions in recycled polypropylene, PFAS-free additives, and Arvin-free technologies designed for automotive, packaging, and consumer applications. K 2025 visitors can register to attend the technical talks at Eventbrite.

Featured products at SI Group's booth will highlight the company's commitment to driving forward-thinking solutions that support sustainable practices within the plastic and rubber industries. Products include:

  • WESTON 705 - A next-generation, nonylphenol-free liquid phosphite antioxidant for plastics and elastomers. Approved for food contact in more than 50 countries, it is a best-in-class stabilizer for polyethylene blown films.

  • LOWINOX 1790 - High-performance hindered phenolic antioxidant designed to be more effective at preventing spandex oxidation and degradation than commonly used HN-150/LOWINOX GP45 blend. With an enhanced safety and environmental profile, LOWINOX 1790 does not generate NDMA or any known carcinogens.

  • LOWINOX TBM6 - Hindered thiophenol antioxidant that is highly pure and clean, specifically designed for high voltage cable insulation.

  • NAUGARD BIO-XL - An accelerator with over 95% biocarbon-based content for sulfur curing of natural and synthetic rubbers. NAUGARD BIO-XL does not release harmful nitrosamines as listed in TRGS552.

  • NAUGATAC 1068-ULM - SI Group's latest tackifier offers a reduced SVHC-content option, enhances tack retention in a wide range of elastomers, including tire compounds, treads, hoses, belts, and other rubber articles, and delivers performance equal to or better than conventional tackifiers.

These products will be showcased through an interactive booth display designed to demonstrate their technical benefits and applications.

"Sustainability and performance are at the center of everything we do," said Robert Kaiser, VP Polymer Solutions and Managing Director at SI Group. "Our presence at K 2025 underscores our commitment to advancing circular and responsible solutions. We remain focused on meeting regulatory requirements while ensuring our additive platforms, like EVERCYCLE and NAUGARD BIO-XL, continue to deliver the reliable, high-performance results our customers expect."

To explore SI Group's full portfolio of performance additives and solutions for the plastics and rubber industries, visit www.siigroup.com.

About SI Group
SI Group is a global leader in the innovative technology of performance additives, process solutions, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and chemical intermediates. SI Group solutions are essential to enhancing the quality and performance of countless industrial and consumer goods within plastics, rubber & adhesives, fuels & lubricants, oilfield, and pharmaceutical industries. SI Group's global manufacturing footprint includes 19 facilities on three continents, serving customers in 80 countries with approximately 1,600 employees worldwide. In 2025, SI Group received a bronze award for corporate social responsibility by EcoVadis and is ranked among the top 35 percent of the more than 150,000 companies worldwide. SI Group innovates and drives change to create value with a passion for safety, chemistry, sustainability, and extraordinary results. Learn more at www.siigroup.com

Press Release
Media Contact: Joseph Grande
ph: + 1.413.684.2463
joe@jgrandecommunications.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/95496/si_group__inc__logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/si-group-to-showcase-sustainable-additive-innovations-at-k-2025-302555453.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
