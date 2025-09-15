NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global demand for AI-driven, touchless wearable technologies is accelerating as consumers seek more natural, seamless and intuitive ways to interact with their devices. Traditional touch screens and voice assistants, while effective, are increasingly viewed as limiting in a world where multitasking, mobility and efficiency are key. As industries from consumer electronics to augmented reality and enterprise computing embrace the possibilities of gesture-based control, the market for neural interfaces is rapidly expanding. Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS) (Profile) has positioned itself at the forefront of this transformation, pioneering AI-powered, touchless sensing wearables. With its breakthrough neural input technology, the company has already introduced two flagship products to consumers: the Mudra Band, a smart band for the Apple Watch that delivers intuitive device control, and the Mudra Link, a versatile platform designed for cross-ecosystem users seeking a frictionless, gesture-based input solution. Wearable Devices is part of an impressive group of companies - including Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:?META), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:?AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Alphabet Inc. Class A (NASDAQ: GOOGL) - that are making strategic moves in the wearable device space.

Wearable Devices' Mudra Link is already shipping to consumers, giving the company a first-to-market advantage that few can claim.

One of Mudra Link's standout features is its broad compatibility, a significant advantage in a fragmented device ecosystem.

A key strength of Wearable Devices is its seasoned leadership team, which brings an impressive combination of expertise in an array of key sectors.

Perhaps the most compelling case for WLDS's technology is its practical, real-world functionality that enhances daily interactions with digital devices.

Expanding Demand for AI-Powered Wearables

The wearable devices market has moved far beyond fitness trackers and step counters, evolving into a multibillion-dollar industry that now intersects with AI, extended reality and advanced computing interfaces. According to MarketsandMarkets, the global wearable technology market is projected to reach $265.4 billion by 2026, up from $116.2 billion in 2021.

"Factors such as growing consumer preference for sleek and compact devices in fitness and healthcare applications and the rising popularity of IoT and connected devices are driving the growth of the market during the forecast period," the report stated.

Tech giants such as Meta, Apple and Snap are investing heavily in next-generation input methods and wearable interfaces, signaling both commercial opportunity and consumer appetite. For instance, Apple has filed patents related to gesture input and spatial computing integration and Meta's Reality Labs has unveiled a groundbreaking wearable device that has potential to replace the traditional keyboard and mouse. The new device uses surface electromyography (sEMG) to read wrist muscle signals for device control.

As these developments gain attention, the conversation is shifting toward near-invisible, AI-powered interfaces that allow users to interact with digital environments without screens, controllers or voice commands. This represents not just a convenience,but a paradigm shift in how humans engage with machines, paving the way for immersive AR glasses, smart environments and neural wearables that anticipate user intent.

Wearable Devices has established itself as a category leader by being among the first to actually deliver fully functional neural input devices to consumers. With the Mudra Band designed for Apple Watch users and the cross-platform Mudra Link, WLDS has not only anticipated the demand but has already launched commercial products that offer a glimpse into the future of human-computer interaction.

Mudra Link as a Category Benchmark

While many companies are still refining prototypes or preparing for anticipated launches, Wearable Devices' Mudra Link is already shipping to consumers, giving the company a first-to-market advantage that few can claim. As of 2025, most competing neural input products, particularly EMG wristbands being developed by major tech firms, remain in R&D phases or limited pilot testing. This means that while upcoming products may generate headlines, Mudra Link stands as the category benchmark, offering tangible value to consumers today.

The Mudra Link has already won industry recognition for its innovation, including awards in wearable technology and XR technologies and accessories. Its availability across platforms further distinguishes it from rivals whose products are often limited to proprietary ecosystems. This combination of cross-platform support, commercial availability and award-winning design positions Mudra Link as both a consumer-ready solution and a compelling value proposition for investors looking at early leaders in the neural input space.

By moving beyond concept demonstration and emphasizing real-world usability, WLDS has created a durable moat in a field where competitors are largely promising future capabilities. Mudra Link embodies the company's vision to deliver neural input solutions that are functional, practical and ready for everyday adoption.

Multiplatform Compatibility Driving Adoption

One of Mudra Link's standout features is its broad compatibility, a significant advantage in a fragmented device ecosystem. Unlike other wearables that are tethered to their manufacturer's ecosystem, Mudra Link works seamlessly across Android, iOS, Windows, macOS and even leading augmented reality glasses brands. This makes it appealing not only to early adopters but also to professionals and enterprises seeking flexible tools for hybrid workflows and immersive computing.

For consumers, this means they can use the Mudra Link to control a laptop during work hours, switch to an iPhone for personal communication, and then integrate with AR glasses for entertainment or enterprise training-all without changing devices or interfaces. In contrast, many competitors lock users into siloed environments, reducing the utility of their wearables.

By enabling seamless cross-platform interoperability, Wearable Devices is creating a bridge between today's digital tools and tomorrow's immersive ecosystems. This flexibility reinforces its reputation as a pioneer that prioritizes user freedom and practical adoption over brand exclusivity.

Leadership and Foundational IP Portfolio

A key strength of Wearable Devices is its seasoned leadership team, which brings an impressive combination of expertise in an array of key sectors. Under their guidance, the company has not only commercialized breakthrough products but also secured a robust intellectual property position.

Asher Dahan, cofounder and CEO, brings long-standing leadership and vision, having guided the company's launch of both the Mudra Band and Mudra Link as consumer-ready gesture products from concept to market. As cofounder and chief scientific officer, Guy Wagner shapes the company's scientific and strategic direction, spearheading proprietary neural-sensing technologies that underpin the company's core IP.

Leeor Langer, chief technology officer and also cofounder, transforms these innovations into scalable, production-ready platforms and oversees engineering development. He has advanced proprietary AI models for biosignal interpretation, including neural pattern recognition, gesture classification and adaptive real-time systems for edge devices.

Together, this trio combines strengths in business strategy, neural engineering and technology execution, allowing Wearable Devices not only to commercialize breakthrough products but also to build a strong intellectual property foundation that supports its leadership in AI-powered, touchless sensing wearables. WLDS currently holds multiple granted patents covering neural input technologies at the wrist, underscoring its role as both a pioneer and an IP foundation builder in this emerging category.

This patent portfolio is more than a defensive moat; it represents the technological backbone of a company that is shaping an entire industry. With some competitors still working to refine and validate their concepts, WLDS's combination of market-ready products and patent-protected innovations positions it as a long-term leader in the human-computer interaction landscape.

Real Use Cases Bringing the Future to Life

Perhaps the most compelling case for WLDS's technology is its practical, real-world functionality that enhances daily interactions with digital devices. The company's Gesture Mapper empowers users to customize their own control schemes by assigning specific hand or finger movements to desired actions, whether that's swiping through presentations, launching apps or toggling smart-home devices. This level of personalization not only makes technology more intuitive but also extends accessibility to users with diverse needs, offering a truly adaptive interface.

In Media Control mode, the technology transforms entertainment into a seamless experience by allowing users to play, pause, skip, or adjust volume with simple, natural gestures. Whether sitting on the couch during a movie night, working out with headphones or giving a presentation, users can enjoy frictionless control without needing to fumble for remotes or buttons, turning everyday activities into more immersive and convenient experiences.

The Mouse/D-Pad mode extends the potential of hand-gesture interaction to productivity environments, enabling precise navigation of laptops, desktops and even AR/VR interfaces. Users can move cursors, click or scroll with the same ease as a traditional mouse but without the hardware limitations. This capability is particularly useful for professionals in design, engineering or remote collaboration, where speed, precision and flexibility are critical, demonstrating that WLDS's neural input system is not just futuristic but a functional tool for work as well as play.

These tangible features showcase the difference between futuristic concepts and deployable technology. Rather than waiting for prototypes to evolve, consumers and investors can already see, touch, and experience what WLDS offers today. By bringing neural input into practical daily use, Wearable Devices Ltd. has transformed abstract innovation into accessible, commercial reality.

Innovations Driving Next-Gen Wearables

Leading tech companies are making bold moves in the wearable device space, blending artificial intelligence, health insights and innovative interfaces to redefine how we interact with technology. From smart bracelets that replace keyboards to advanced health-tracking watches and extended reality platforms, these devices are shaping the future of personal computing, wellness and human-computer interaction.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:?META) has unveiled a groundbreaking wearable device developed by Reality Labs, a divison of the company. The new smart bracelet uses surface electromyography (sEMG) to detect tiny electrical signals from the wearer's wrist muscles, enabling control of computers and devices through subtle hand and finger movements. The AI-powered wristband can interpret gestures such as tapping, swiping or even drawing letters in the air or on a surface, allowing users to type, open apps or navigate menus without physical input tools.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:?AAPL) is perhaps best known in the wearable device space for its Apple Watch. Just this month the company introduced Apple Watch Ultra 3, the most advanced Apple Watch, delivering expanded health, fitness, safety and connectivity features, and seamlessly shifting between a powerful sports watch, an elegant smartwatch and a comprehensive health companion. This new device is designed to keep users more connected and safer wherever they are. With built-in satellite communications, Apple Watch Ultra 3 allows users to text emergency services, message friends and family, and share their location, all while they're off the grid.

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) is exploring mixed reality, a blend of the physical world and digital world. In mixed reality, digital information is represented by holograms, or objects made of light and sound, that appear in the space around people. Through AI, these holograms respond to commands and interact with real-world surfaces in real time for a more natural and intuitive experience. "Start building secure, collaborative mixed reality solutions today using intelligent services, best-in-class hardware and cross-platform tools," the company states.

Alphabet Inc. Class A (NASDAQ: GOOGL), through its subsidiary Google, has unveiled the new Pixel Watch 4, which delivers the company's most comprehensive and accurate health and fitness tracking to date, including smarter sleep tracking, enhanced skin temperature sending, accurate route tracking, real-time bike stats, and new exercise options and personalized, automatic tracking. The company also announced Android XR, the first Android platform built for the Gemini era. Developed in collaboration with Samsung and Qualcomm, Android XR is designed to power an ecosystem of next-generation extended reality devices, such as headsets and glasses.

These strategic initiatives illustrate the growing importance of wearable technology in both consumer and professional markets. The race to innovate in this space shows that wearables are evolving from niche gadgets into essential tools for daily life.

