Patriot Critical Minerals Announces Launch of Up to $30 Million Rule 506(c) Capital Raise

Company Engages Leading Marketing Firm MZ Digital and Crowdfunding Platform DealMaker to Manage Capital Raise

ELKO, NV / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / Patriot Critical Minerals ("Patriot" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based critical minerals developer advancing the 100%-owned MEGA tungsten project in Elko County, Nevada, today announced a raise of up to $30 million through a Rule 506(c) offering. Accredited investors can now purchase shares of Common Stock at patriotcritical.com, subject to the terms and conditions of the offering.

Patriot's offering provides investors the opportunity to purchase shares at $7.00 per share, with a minimum investment of USD $10,000. Investors who subscribe within the first two weeks, or who invest above certain thresholds, are eligible for bonus incentives. Additionally, Patriot is offering a loyalty bonus that will be applied to future offerings, subject to specific conditions being met.

Patriot has engaged MZ Digital, a global leader in online marketing, and DealMaker, a leading online platform for raising capital, to manage the offering.

Brodie Sutherland, CEO of Patriot Critical Minerals, said: "This strategic capital raise will give us the ability to complete technical work at our 100%-owned MEGA tungsten project, one of the largest consolidated tungsten deposits in the U.S., strategically located in mine-friendly Nevada. Tungsten is essential to defense, aerospace, electronics, and energy, yet the U.S. has had no domestic production since 2015, and China has restricted exports to the U.S. defense sector. We believe we are well-positioned to become one of the only tungsten producers in the U.S. and a key supplier of tungsten for America's future defense needs.

"We are progressing along a clear technical and permitting path, having completed key groundwork to secure compliance, environmental approvals, and operational readiness. The offering will support advancing resource validation, metallurgy, drilling, and economic evaluations, all subject to timing and outcome uncertainties. We look forward to continued operational execution in the months ahead as we strive to generate sustainable, long-term value for fellow shareholders."

How To Invest:

Prospective investors who meet the qualifications of an "accredited investor" will have the opportunity to participate in the offering, subject to additional terms and conditions. Accredited investors interested in purchasing shares in the offering should visit patriotcritical.com and click the "Invest Now" button.

An "accredited investor," as defined under Rule 501(a) of Regulation D promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), includes individuals who meet at least one of the following criteria: (i) have a gross individual income of $200,000 (or $300,000 jointly with a spouse) in each of the two most recent years, with a reasonable expectation of reaching the same income level in the current year; or (ii) have an individual net worth, or joint net worth with a spouse, exceeding $1,000,000, excluding the value of their primary residence.

The shares offered in the offering have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. Additional details of the private offering, including a private placement memorandum, can be found at invest.patriotcritical.com. Under Rule 506(c), general solicitation of offerings is permitted; however, purchasers in a Rule 506(c) offering must be "verified" accredited investors. To validate accredited investor status, prospective investors must provide supporting documentation-such as tax returns, bank statements, brokerage statements, or written confirmation from a registered broker-dealer, SEC-registered investment adviser, licensed attorney, or certified public accountant-demonstrating that they meet the income or net worth thresholds required by the SEC.

You may wish to visit the SEC website to learn more, and view the SEC's Accredited Investor Information page.

Qualified Person

Brodie Sutherland, P.Geo, is a Qualified Person as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release. Mr. Sutherland is the Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

About Patriot Critical Minerals

Patriot Critical Minerals is a U.S.-based critical minerals developer advancing the 100%-owned MEGA tungsten project in Elko County, Nevada. Spanning 310 acres across 15 unpatented lode mining claims, MEGA is one of the largest known tungsten deposit in the United States. Historic data indicates a non-compliant resource estimate of 19 million tonnes of tungsten trioxide (WO3) grading ~0.17%. An updated, compliant resource estimate is anticipated to be released in the third quarter of 2025.

Tungsten is designated a critical mineral by the U.S. government due to its essential role in defense applications such as munitions and armor plating. With China producing ~80% of global supply per a 2025 USGS report and recently restricting exports for U.S. defense use, securing a reliable domestic supply chain has emerged as a national security priority. To learn more, please visit our website at patriotcritical.com.

Historical Estimates on the MEGA Tungsten Project

The historic resource estimates contained in this news release are based on historical data from previous work on the property, principally the prior work completed by Galway Resources Ltd. in 2006 and 2007, as stated in the Galway Resources Ltd. Technical Report with an effective date of June 1, 2007 titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on Resources - Galway Resources Ltd. - Indian Springs Tungsten Property - Elko County, NV" which was reviewed in the preparation of this release.

The Company considers the historical estimates to be relevant as it provides insight into the potential of the MEGA tungsten project, and reasonably reliable based on the reputation of Nebu Consulting, LLC and the nature of the work completed. However, the Company is not treating the historical estimate as current and a Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to verify the data and classify the estimate as current mineral resources or reserves.

The parameters and assumptions used in the historical estimate include 2006 validation drilling which comprised of four core and 20 reverse circulation drillholes totaling 2,504.8 meters, with resource modeling based on block size of 15 by 15 by 15 feet and utilizing both drillhole and trench 15ft composites.

To upgrade or verify the historical estimate as current, the Company has obtained and validated the original drill data, and prepared a new resource model under the supervision of a Qualified Person in accordance with NI 43-101. The Company has engaged SRK Consulting to provide an updated resource estimate.

Certain risks may materially affect the potential development of the mineral resources in the MEGA tungsten project, including the high price volatility of tungsten that is affected by the current geopolitical environment, uncertainty regarding the efficiency of developing the property given the current market price of tungsten, and the varied concentration of tungsten deposits.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved.

All statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future. Specifically, the forward-looking statements include: that the engagement of MZ Group and DealMaker to manage the offering; the completion of the offering and the expected funds raised in the offering; the ability of accredited investors to participate in the offering and receive any bonus incentives, including early participation bonuses, investment-level bonuses, and loyalty bonuses, all of which are subject to specific conditions and may be amended, withdrawn, or discontinued at the Company's discretion; that investment will support America's journey to achieve critical minerals independence; that technical work will be completed at the MEGA tungsten project due to the funds raised through the offering or in general, including validation, metallurgy, drilling, and economic evaluations; that the MEGA tungsten project has geological potential; that Patriot is positioned to become one of the only tungsten producers in the United States; the strategic value of tungsten to the United States; the market prospects and price stability of tungsten; that the historical estimates of the MEGA tungsten project will prove accurate and reflect current estimates; the Company's plans to advance the MEGA tungsten project, including securing compliance, receiving environmental approvals, and achieving operational readiness; the continued operational execution of the Company's strategy; that an updated, compliant resource estimate is anticipated to be released in the third quarter of 2025 and the Company's vision to build long-term value for the Company's shareholders. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that market fundamentals will support the viability of critical mineral resource exploration, the availability of the financing required for the Company to carry out its planned future activities, the availability of and the ability to retain and attract qualified personnel, and the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Other factors may also adversely affect the future results or performance of the Company, including general economic, market or business conditions, future prices of minerals, changes in the financial markets and in the demand for minerals, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the mineral exploration industry, as well as additional risks that cannot be anticipated at this time. Ongoing labour shortages, inflationary pressures, rising interest rates, the global financial and geopolitical climate and the conflicts in Ukraine and Palestine and surrounding regions are some additional factors that are affecting current economic conditions and increasing economic uncertainty, which may impact the Company's operating performance, financial position, and future prospects. Collectively, the potential impacts of this economic environment pose risks that are currently indescribable and immeasurable. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Brodie A. Sutherland, CEO

(778) 358-6173

info@patriotcritical.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(262) 357-2918

patriot@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

Patriot is currently undertaking a private placement offering pursuant to Rule 506(c) of Regulation D of the Securities Act. Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, and investment time horizon of the Company carefully before investing. The private placement memorandum relating to the sale of shares in the offering, which should be read carefully before investing, contains more detailed information concerning the Company and the shares referenced in this press release, including risk factors. You should be aware that (i) the shares may be sold only to "accredited investors," as defined in Rule 501 of Regulation D; (ii) the shares will only be offered in reliance on an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and the Company will not be required to comply with specific disclosure requirements that apply to registration under the Securities Act; (iii) the SEC will not pass upon the merits of or give its approval to the shares, the terms of the offering, or the accuracy or completeness of any offering materials; (iv) the shares will be subject to legal restrictions on transfer and resale and investors should not assume they will be able to resell their shares. Investing in the shares involves a high degree of risk, and investors should be able to bear the loss of their entire investment. Furthermore, investors must understand that their investments could be illiquid for an indefinite period of time.

The offering documents may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward looking statements. This information is supplied from sources we believe to be reliable but we cannot guarantee accuracy. Although we believe our expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that they will be realized. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to the risks and uncertainties set forth in the offering materials, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results set forth in such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: Patriot Critical Minerals

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/patriot-critical-minerals-announces-launch-of-up-to-30-million-rule-506c-capital-1073036