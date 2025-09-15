Percept Corporation Announces Patented MiOptics Therapeutic Optics Now Available Through the Top Independent Optical Labs in North America

Authorized Qualified Optical Labs include Cherry Optical, Complete Optical, OnSight Optical, Laramy-K Optical Lab, Pacific Artisan Labs and Plastic Plus.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / Percept Corporation, a pioneer in advanced visual perception optics, AI and systems, announces MiOptics therapeutic optics are now available to eye care professionals (ECPs) and patients in North America through a network of Authorized Qualified MiOptics Optical Labs. They include Cherry Optical, Complete Optical, OnSight Optical, Laramy-K, Pacific Artisan Labs and Plastic Plus, which also serves as MiOptics' authorized Canadian distributor. Patented MiOptics True Narrow-Band Green Light (nbGL) optics are now available in plano and prescription through these authorized labs in patented nbGL formulation for base 2, base 4, base 6 and base 8 plano and r/x optical blanks which translate into a complete product offering for ECPs and patients needing the relief that MiOptics can bring, especially to chronic patient conditions.

MiOptics utilizes Percept Corporation's patented Augmented Perception technology, which mitigates disruptive color wavelengths in naturally occurring light. By allowing only narrow-band green light (nbGL) to reach the eyes, the nbGL technology behind MiOptics has been clinically shown to help alleviate migraines, headaches, anxiety/PTSD-related symptoms, sleep issues, vertigo, nausea/motion sickness and other neurological conditions-all without the need for medications. This breakthrough of nbGL has been validated in over 15 independent clinical studies, published in leading peer-reviewed journals such as BRAIN, Journal of Neurology, Psychology Research and Behavior Management, and The Journal of Pain. "This technology has the potential to help patients affected by migraine, photophobia, anxiety and sleep difficulties," said world-renowned Harvard neuroscientist and current president of the International Headache Society Dr. Rami Burstein, Ph.D., a Percept Corporation advisor who pioneered the research behind nbGL.

The Multitherapeutic Benefits of MiOptics

Percept Corporation spent over eight years of development and two years validating the combined value of nbGL bandwidth control and patients' prescriptive needs to achieve Optimized nbGL, which is incorporated in the patented MiOptics plano and r/x optical blanks. This allows Percept Corporation's Qualified MiOptics Optical Lab Network to make nearly every lens required by ECPs and their patients including plano, single vision, progressive/multifocal, computer vision and prism-based r/x lenses. It is the combination of the best optical blanks, the expertise of MiOptics ECPs and the state-of-the-art optical equipment and skills of MiOptics Qualified Labs.

As expressed by internationally renowned ECP Dr. Mile Brujic, "this is a game changer for the ECPs who need to help chronic patient conditions and is a fine complement to existing therapeutic optical products." Dr. Charles Shidlofsky, former NORA President and ECP, added, "MiOptics has been successful when used to help my severe neurological patients including TBI/concussion, PTSD and surprisingly, even visual snow." Dr. Scott Lewis, CEO and founder of Percept Corporation added, "the issues that over 40 million civilians and our veterans face include chronic migraines and headaches. The 70-100M+ patients with chronic anxiety disorders and PTSD alone represent almost half of the population."

MiOptics nbGL is the only technology with multiple clinically published results that helps reduce the intensity and frequency of chronic migraines and headaches-and it is the only optical nbGL treatment in the world of vision products for anxiety/PTSD demonstrated by multiple nbGL clinical studies published by scientists from Harvard and other institutions."

Optical Labs Owner Experiences with MiOptics

Adam Cherry, CEO of Cherry Optical, producer of each of the other therapeutic optical products on the market, put it this way, "MiOptics fills a market void where chronic condition patients need help not provided by other approaches."

This was further emphasized by Brandon Butler, CEO of Pacific Artisan Labs, who said, "it is great to be able to respond to the demand for MiOptics from our ECPs and to make almost every type of r/x lens with our advanced lab equipment. MiOptics are easy to work with Optimized nbGL plano and r/x blanks."

Paul and Jason Fabish, owners of Canada's largest independent optical lab, said, "MiOptics is a great addition to our range of optical solutions and fits a definite need for the Canadian and U.S. markets." Jason added, "my wife suffers from migraines, tried all of the other products and found that only MiOptics helped reduce her headaches. She keeps her MiOptics with her all the time now!"

Michael Shane, CEO of OnSight Optical added, "since the first optical job I did with MiOptics I was impressed by the ease of use. One of our first pair of MiOptics was for our lab manager who has chronic migraines. He tried the other available products without success, and within a few minutes of wearing his MiOptics r/x glasses he had significant relief. He wears them all the time now for his chronic migraine treatment management."

Janet Benjamin, co-owner of Laramy-K Optical Labwith son Keith, witnessed "the demand for a better optical approach for chronic migraines."

Dr. Mark Kahrhoff, a leading neuro-optometrist and owner of Complete Optical Labs, which is a MiOptics Qualified Lab and Authorized Distributor, commented, "MiOptics has helped patients who received no benefits from other products. One patient with chronic anxiety and TBI/concussions put it clearly that, 'this has changed my life.'"

To learn more about MiOptics and its benefits, please visit www.perceptcorp.com and the forthcoming www.MiOptics.shop where a complete directory of MiOptics Qualified ECPs can be found.

About Percept Corporation

Percept Corporation is an eleven-year-old privately held company that is a leader in technology, products, software and app solutions. Each innovation is designed to improve human perception while increasing performance, productivity, safety and individualized style. Based in Las Vegas, Percept Corporation has staff throughout the United States and Italy, in addition to partners in Europe and Asia. The intellectual property base of Percept Corporation includes licenses for over 47 U.S., European and Chinese patents. Percept Corporation is the only vision technology company in the world with a network of over 400 global advisors that includes vision experts and top advisors with direct veteran experience that includes Brigadier General Michael Meese (U.S. Army, ret.) and Secretary Anthony Principi, Secretary of the VA during the Bush administration. Percept Corporation is also the only vision technology company ever to be a Diamond Sponsor of the American Headache Society and a Corporate Roundtable Member of the International Headache Society along large pharma companies as Lilly, Pfizer and AbbVie.

