PelicanCorp to Showcase Streamlined Workflow Solutions at Global Damage Prevention Summit

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / PelicanCorp, the leading global provider of software and service solutions for the protection of essential infrastructure, will be highlighting the latest technologies at the Global Damage Prevention Summit (Global DPS), September 16-18, at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, Texas. PelicanCorp will be located at Booths 201 and 300, exhibiting a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to enhance safety and efficiency in the utility industry.

Global DPS is a premier event dedicated to providing high-quality education and fostering collaboration in excavation safety. Formerly known as the Excavation Safety Alliance, the Summit draws a diverse group of professionals from across the infrastructure protection sector, including natural gas and oil companies, electric utilities, telecommunications firms, water and sewer services, and government agencies.

"The Global Damage Prevention Summit provides an essential platform for industry leaders to come together and share solutions that protect our infrastructure and people," said Duane Rodgers, CEO of PelicanCorp. "We're proud to support this mission by showcasing our technologies and our global experience. Our solutions, including Geolantis.360, are developed with the goal of improving workflow efficiency and safety for everyone involved in excavation."

The Global Damage Prevention Summit features a wide array of educational sessions led by industry experts and peers, providing attendees with opportunities to stay informed about emerging technologies and best practices. PelicanCorp CEO Duane Rodgers will be leading a session with a focus on One Call users.

Build Next-Generation Utility Maps for Digital Twins

Tuesday, September 16

3:00pm-3:50pm

Obelisk Room

Discover how standards-based digital twins are reshaping underground data collection and why real-time "as-dug" data now matters more than legacy as-builts. See Geolantis.360 turn high-accuracy mobile captures into a live, shareable twin-complete with walk-back navigation, custom symbology, and one-tap reporting-so every stakeholder can plan and dig with confidence.

On the panel for the discussion will be:

Daniel Radabaugh - COO, Xccelerated Construction Unlimited

Michael Sullivan - President, Utility Safety Partners

Nick Bonstell - CEO, MissDig 811

Ron Peterson - Executive Director, Nulca

PelicanCorp will also conduct a live outdoor demonstration of its innovative solution, Geolantis.360, on Wednesday, between 10 and 11 a.m. This demonstration will offer participants a detailed look at how Geolantis helps digitally map and manage underground utilities in real-time, streamlining workflows and reducing the risk of costly and dangerous utility strikes.

PelicanCorp looks forward to engaging with summit attendees and demonstrating how its innovative solutions can help professionals enhance their collective safety strategies and protect people and infrastructure worldwide.

Visit PelicanCorp in Booths #201 and #300.

About PelicanCorp

PelicanCorp is the Global Leader in Damage Prevention Solutions built specifically for the protection of essential infrastructure. PelicanCorp connects people, applications, and devices through a unified platform to help industry professionals manage risk and build quality projects-safely, on time, and within budget. PelicanCorp has a diversified business model built on 40 years of experience protecting billions of dollars of global assets. PelicanCorp is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with offices and operations around the globe. Learn more at www.PelicanCorp.com and follow PelicanCorp on LinkedIn .

