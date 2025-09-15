Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 15.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie meldet Mega-Deal: Nokia & Ericsson an Bord!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
15.09.2025 14:38 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PelicanCorp to Showcase Streamlined Workflow Solutions at Global Damage Prevention Summit

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / PelicanCorp, the leading global provider of software and service solutions for the protection of essential infrastructure, will be highlighting the latest technologies at the Global Damage Prevention Summit (Global DPS), September 16-18, at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, Texas. PelicanCorp will be located at Booths 201 and 300, exhibiting a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to enhance safety and efficiency in the utility industry.

Global DPS is a premier event dedicated to providing high-quality education and fostering collaboration in excavation safety. Formerly known as the Excavation Safety Alliance, the Summit draws a diverse group of professionals from across the infrastructure protection sector, including natural gas and oil companies, electric utilities, telecommunications firms, water and sewer services, and government agencies.

"The Global Damage Prevention Summit provides an essential platform for industry leaders to come together and share solutions that protect our infrastructure and people," said Duane Rodgers, CEO of PelicanCorp. "We're proud to support this mission by showcasing our technologies and our global experience. Our solutions, including Geolantis.360, are developed with the goal of improving workflow efficiency and safety for everyone involved in excavation."

The Global Damage Prevention Summit features a wide array of educational sessions led by industry experts and peers, providing attendees with opportunities to stay informed about emerging technologies and best practices. PelicanCorp CEO Duane Rodgers will be leading a session with a focus on One Call users.

Build Next-Generation Utility Maps for Digital Twins

  • Tuesday, September 16

  • 3:00pm-3:50pm

  • Obelisk Room

Discover how standards-based digital twins are reshaping underground data collection and why real-time "as-dug" data now matters more than legacy as-builts. See Geolantis.360 turn high-accuracy mobile captures into a live, shareable twin-complete with walk-back navigation, custom symbology, and one-tap reporting-so every stakeholder can plan and dig with confidence.

On the panel for the discussion will be:

  • Daniel Radabaugh - COO, Xccelerated Construction Unlimited

  • Michael Sullivan - President, Utility Safety Partners

  • Nick Bonstell - CEO, MissDig 811

  • Ron Peterson - Executive Director, Nulca

PelicanCorp will also conduct a live outdoor demonstration of its innovative solution, Geolantis.360, on Wednesday, between 10 and 11 a.m. This demonstration will offer participants a detailed look at how Geolantis helps digitally map and manage underground utilities in real-time, streamlining workflows and reducing the risk of costly and dangerous utility strikes.

PelicanCorp looks forward to engaging with summit attendees and demonstrating how its innovative solutions can help professionals enhance their collective safety strategies and protect people and infrastructure worldwide.

Visit PelicanCorp in Booths #201 and #300.

About PelicanCorp

PelicanCorp is the Global Leader in Damage Prevention Solutions built specifically for the protection of essential infrastructure. PelicanCorp connects people, applications, and devices through a unified platform to help industry professionals manage risk and build quality projects-safely, on time, and within budget. PelicanCorp has a diversified business model built on 40 years of experience protecting billions of dollars of global assets. PelicanCorp is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with offices and operations around the globe. Learn more at www.PelicanCorp.com and follow PelicanCorp on LinkedIn.

Contact Information

Susan Leid
Marketing & Communications
marketing@pelicancorp.com

.

SOURCE: PelicanCorp



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/pelicancorp-to-showcase-streamlined-workflow-solutions-at-global-damage-prevention-summit-1072873

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.