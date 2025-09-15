Tianrong Med Group, Inc.: Tianrong Medical Group Inc. Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Oceanfront Parcel in Belize for Resort Development

OKEMOS, MI / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / Tianrong Medical Group Inc. (OTCID:TNMD) (the "Company"), which will be transitioning into a tokenized, publicly-traded real estate investment trust (REIT), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Letter of Intent ("LOI") to acquire a prime oceanfront parcel located in Hopkins Village, Stann Creek District, Belize.

The parcel will serve as the planned site for the Company's flagship resort development. Under the terms of the LOI, the seller, Leonarda Nicolasa Ventura, has agreed to convey the property to Tianrong Medical Group Inc. at current market value. Closing is anticipated within the next few weeks as a final definitive agreement is produced and executed.

Hopkins Village, where the property is located, is known as one of Belize's premier cultural and eco-tourism destinations. Nestled along the Caribbean Sea, the village offers direct access to the Belize Barrier Reef - the second-largest in the world - as well as proximity to lush rainforests, Garifuna cultural heritage, and eco-adventure attractions. With Belize tourism experiencing steady growth and increased accessibility from U.S. and Canadian markets, the Company believes this oceanfront parcel represents a highly strategic entry point into the Central American hospitality sector.

"This marks a significant milestone as we launch the first acquisition to be transformed into a revenue-generating resort," said Curtis Philpot, CEO of Tianrong Medical Group Inc. "The Belize oceanfront resort will not only serve as a cornerstone asset for our portfolio but also demonstrate our commitment to building long-term shareholder value through strategic real estate development and investment."

Additional details regarding the transaction and development plans will be released as they become available.

About Tianrong Medical Group Inc. (OTC: TNMD)

Tianrong Medical Group Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, and managing a diversified portfolio of income-producing and high-growth real estate assets. The Company's investment strategy targets five primary sectors: hospitality, residential, commercial, industrial, and sustainable development projects.

Through its REIT structure, Tianrong Medical Group Inc. aims to deliver long-term value for shareholders by combining strategic acquisitions with innovative development opportunities, including resort destinations, multi-family housing, and green real estate initiatives. The Company's mission is to build a resilient and scalable portfolio that generates consistent returns while supporting sustainable and community-focused growth.

What is Real Estate Tokenization?

At its core, tokenization is the process of converting the rights to a real-world asset - in this case, a property - into digital tokens that exist on a blockchain.

Think of it like this: instead of one person or a small group owning a large commercial building, tokenization allows that single property to be digitally divided into thousands of "shares" or tokens. Each token represents a fractional ownership stake in the property. Whoever owns a token owns a piece of the real estate.

It's crucial to understand that the tokens themselves don't legally hold the property. Instead, the physical property is first placed into a traditional legal structure, like an LLC or a trust. The digital tokens then represent ownership or economic rights within that legal entity. The blockchain simply acts as a secure, transparent, and immutable ledger that tracks who owns which tokens at all times.

Our vision is to merge the proven, income-generating power of traditional real estate with the efficiency, liquidity, and accessibility of blockchain technology. We are building a portfolio of high-quality, tangible assets with the ultimate goal of becoming one of the first tokenized Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs).

By doing so, we aim to provide our shareholders with a clear and reliable vehicle to participate in the next generation of real estate investment. We are committed to building the operational and regulatory framework necessary to turn this powerful vision into a reality.

Tianrong Medical Group Inc. (OTC: TNMD)

CEO Letter to Shareholders

Curtis L. Philpot

Chief Executive Officer

Tianrong Medical Group Inc. (OTC: TNMD)

September 2, 2025

Dear Shareholders,

It is an honor to address you at this pivotal moment in the history of Tianrong Medical Group Inc. (OTC: TNMD). We have taken a significant step forward with the acquisition of Pillar Properties Inc., a Michigan-based real estate holdings company. This acquisition establishes a foundation upon which we are preparing to build one of the most innovative ventures in the real estate sector: the eventual creation of a tokenized Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT).

This acquisition is more than an expansion of assets - it is the cornerstone of a vision to fundamentally change the way real estate is owned, accessed, and invested in. By preparing to harness the power of tokenization, we aim to combine the traditional strength of real estate with the efficiency and accessibility of blockchain technology. Our long-term strategy is to open the doors of real estate investing to a broader universe of investors while delivering sustainable value to our shareholders.

The Future of Real Estate Through Tokenization

Real estate has long been one of the most stable and proven asset classes, but participation has historically been limited by high capital requirements, illiquidity, and geographic restrictions. Tokenization offers a solution to these barriers. By converting ownership rights of physical properties into secure digital tokens recorded on the blockchain, we can enable:

Fractional Ownership - Investors of all sizes can participate in high-value properties.

Liquidity - Tokens can be traded on compliant platforms, unlocking value that is traditionally locked in long-term holdings.

Transparency - Blockchain provides immutable records of ownership and transactions.

Efficiency - Smart contracts automate processes such as rental distributions and compliance checks, reducing costs and increasing accuracy.

Global Reach - Investors around the world can access opportunities previously restricted by borders or high entry thresholds.

This future is not a distant concept - it is what we are actively preparing to build. By aligning traditional real estate with blockchain innovation, Tianrong Medical Group Inc. is positioning itself to lead in this next era of financial and real estate transformation.

Our Strategic Focus

As we lay the groundwork for this tokenized REIT, our investment strategy centers on five core sectors, each chosen for its stability, growth potential, and long-term demand drivers:

Residential Housing - Single-family rental properties offering recurring cash flow and potential appreciation. Commercial Assets - Mixed-use properties and storage facilities that serve evolving consumer and business needs. Development Projects - Strategic acquisitions of vacant land and new developments, including condominiums and apartments in growth markets. Senior Living & Healthcare - Properties tailored for residential care and outpatient services, addressing the ongoing needs of an aging population. Telecom Infrastructure - Warehouses and facilities leased to telecom and data providers, supporting the global expansion of digital connectivity.

What Comes Next

We will be showcasing our first acquisition shortly, marking the beginning of a portfolio that will serve as the foundation for this vision. Each asset we bring into the company is carefully selected to strengthen both near-term cash flows and long-term shareholder value. As the portfolio grows, we will continue developing the framework for its tokenization, ensuring that when launched, our REIT stands as a model for transparency, innovation, and accessibility.

Commitment to Shareholders

Your trust and support are vital to our mission. We are not just acquiring properties - we are building a new pathway for real estate investment that blends tradition with innovation. Our team is committed to disciplined asset management, responsible growth, and clear communication with shareholders as we progress.

Together, we are shaping the future of real estate investing. With the acquisition of Pillar Properties and the path toward a tokenized REIT, Tianrong Medical Group Inc. (OTC: TNMD) is well-positioned to create sustainable, long-term value for all stakeholders.

Thank you for being part of this exciting journey.

Sincerely,

Curtis L. Philpot

Chief Executive Officer

Tianrong Medical Group Inc. (OTC: TNMD)

PillarPropertiesInc.com

Contact:

Investor Relations

Tianrong Medical Group Inc.

Pillarpropertiesinc.com

Email: info@pillarpropertiesinc.com

Phone: (734) 290-4933

___________________

This press release (or shareholder communication) contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as such, may involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the business of Tianrong Medical Group Inc. (OTC: TNMD) and are identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," and similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to: general economic conditions, changes in real estate and financial markets, regulatory developments, adoption of blockchain technology, availability of capital, competition, and other risks and uncertainties discussed in the company's filings with OTC Markets and/or the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), when applicable.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by applicable law, Tianrong Medical Group Inc. (OTC: TNMD) undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE: Tianrong Med Group, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/tianrong-medical-group-inc.-otc-tnmd-signs-letter-of-intent-to-acquir-1073023