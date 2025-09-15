Mary Kay: Award Winning Recipe To Stay Iconic? A Blend of Legacy, Innovation, and Purpose

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / Mary Kay:

Talking purpose, digital innovation and the power of women supporting women with Mary Kay executives.

On a recent episode of The Direct Approach podcast, two of Mary Kay's top global leaders - Tara Eustace, Chief Opportunity and Sales Officer, and Dr. Lucy Gildea, Chief Brand and Scientific Officer -offered a compelling look into what makes Mary Kay a global icon today and how the brand continues to evolve as the #1 Direct Selling Brand of Skin Care & Color Cosmetics in the world1 and #9 on Forbes' 2025 list of Best Brands for Social Impact.

The Direct Approach, hosted by industry expert Wayne Moorehead of Direct Selling News, is a bi-weekly podcast offering insights from top leaders in direct selling. With over 110 episodes, it's a trusted source for practical strategies, innovative ideas, and inspiring stories - ideal for anyone looking for fresh perspectives and actionable takeaways.

A Legacy of Purpose and Continued Evolution

"Mary Kay is more than a brand-it's a movement," said Dr. Gildea. "Our purpose is deeply rooted in transforming lives, inspiring hope, and enriching women's journeys. These aren't just initiatives-they're the foundation of who we are and who we've always been."

Eustace emphasized the human impact behind every product sold: "Every Mary Kay product represents a dream in motion," she said. "When you support a Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultant, you're investing in her ambition, her resilience, and her future. That's the power of our business model."

Innovation with Integrity

The conversation also explored how Mary Kay balances innovation with its enduring values.

"Mary Kay Ash was a visionary who challenged norms and created a company that empowered women long before it was mainstream," Eustace shared. "Her legacy demands that we continue to innovate boldly while staying true to our core mission."

Dr. Gildea added: "Innovation is in our DNA. We listen actively, learn continuously, and lead with purpose and integrity. That's how we evolve - by staying authentic while embracing what's next."

Key Takeaways:

Purpose First: Mary Kay's mission remains unchanged-enriching women's lives is at the heart of everything we do.

Sustainability Matters: We're committed to caring for our planet and the communities we serve.

Women Lead Here: Empowering women is not just a goal-it's our legacy.

The Future Is Bright: We honor our past by continuously innovating for the future

Women-led company: 63% of the global workforce at Mary Kay is female as well as 62% of its global Research and Development (R&D) team. 60% of the Executive team is female, and 57% of leadership positions are held by women in our top 10 markets.2

