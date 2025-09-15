Bonita Springs, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2025) - Discovery Senior Living ("Discovery" or the "Company"), one of the largest and most trusted senior housing operators in the U.S., is pleased to announce the launch of its new corporate brand identity and logo. The rebrand reflects the Company's evolution, one that parallels the senior housing industry itself, which has grown more sophisticated, complex, and demanding as capital providers and owners seek trusted operators with proven scale and stability. A strategically positioned industry leader, Discovery's new brand identity signals its strength and stability, underpinned by a unique operating platform, to support rapid industry growth and deliver on its vision to define the future of senior housing.

Why Rebrand?

For nearly 30 years, Discovery Senior Living has been known as a pioneer in senior housing growing from its roots as a developer into one of the industry's most recognized operators. As the Company matured, so too did its responsibilities to residents and their families, to capital and real estate partners, and to an industry that is rapidly evolving at the intersection of healthcare and real estate.

"The industry has changed, and so have we," said Richard Hutchinson, CEO, Discovery Senior Living. "Our rebrand is about telling our story more clearly. As capital providers demand greater sophistication, stronger execution, and sustainable growth, our evolution ensures Discovery remains a trusted partner. This new identity signals that we are aligned with the industry's trajectory and positioned to lead it."

The Story Behind the Logo

At the center of the new identity is a redesigned logo, a cohesive block pattern intentionally crafted to symbolize the interconnected foundations of the company. Each block represents a vital part of Discovery's story.

Deep History as Developers: building not only communities, but also a reputation for execution and shaping environments where seniors thrive.

building not only communities, but also a reputation for execution and shaping environments where seniors thrive. Strong Community Connections and Relationships : a legacy of building trust with residents, families, their more than 20,000+ team members and local partnerships ensuring every community is deeply rooted in the places it serves.

: a legacy of building trust with residents, families, their more than 20,000+ team members and local partnerships ensuring every community is deeply rooted in the places it serves. Collaborative Culture and Team Strength : working hand-in-hand to support their nine distinct management companies that deliver excellence across communities.

: working hand-in-hand to support their nine distinct management companies that deliver excellence across communities. Trusted Partnerships with Capital and Ownership Groups: longstanding relationships built on trust and aligned goals.

Together, these blocks form a unified whole, reflecting the enduring connections, strength, and stability that define Discovery Senior Living today and will continue to shape its growth and future.

Positioned for Growth

"The new identity reflects what our partners have always valued, an operator with strong foundations, proven performance, and a team built to execute," said Diana Ferrante Thies, EVP, Brand Management & Corporate Communications.

With a portfolio of almost 420 communities and expanding partnerships with leading real estate owners, Discovery Senior Living is strategically repositioned to continue growing at scale, while enhancing long-term value creation for its partners.

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is the largest privately held operator in U.S. with a growing portfolio approaching 47,000 units across almost 420 communities and nearly 40 states. The Company and its 20,000-plus employees is a recognized industry leader for performance, innovation and customized lifestyle experiences. Discovery's family of companies includes Discovery Management Group, Integral Senior Living, Provincial Senior Living, Morada Senior Living, Summerhouse Senior Living, Seaton Senior Living, TerraBella Senior Living, LakeHouse Senior Living, Arvum Senior Living, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, STAT Marketing, and Discovery At Home. Led by its award-winning management team, Discovery has been developing, building, marketing, and managing diverse senior-living communities across the United States for three decades. For the fourth consecutive year, Discovery Senior Living was again certified a Great Place To Work May 2025 - May 2026.

