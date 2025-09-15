Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. Names Humera Kassem Chief People Officer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB), a full-service restaurant chain serving an innovative selection of high-quality gourmet burgers, bottomless sides and more, in a family-friendly atmosphere, announced today the appointment of Humera Kassem as Chief People Officer, effective September 15.

In this role, Kassem will be responsible for overseeing Red Robin's organizational strategy and vision centered on the continued strengthening of Red Robin's culture and the advancement of its recently announced First Choice Plan.

"I have had the pleasure of witnessing Humera's impactful leadership, and I'm confident that her proven ability to develop high-performance teams will be invaluable as we transform the Red Robin brand for the future," said Red Robin President and CEO Dave Pace.

With a distinguished career spanning more than 30 years, Kassem has demonstrated expertise in cultivating organizational culture and driving talent development across various industries.

Most recently, Kassem served as Chief People Officer at Dave & Buster's. She is a veteran executive having held multiple senior human resource roles with iconic brands including Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, JCPenney and Jamba Juice. She holds a Master of Organization Management degree from Dallas Baptist University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from the University of Southern California.

"I'm grateful to join an iconic brand, like Red Robin, at such a pivotal time in the industry and at the company," said Kassem. "I look forward to building upon the strong culture of hospitality and utilizing my passion and skills for developing talent throughout the system."

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. ( www.redrobin.com ), is a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. We believe nothing brings people together like burgers and fun around our table, and no one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin. We serve a variety of burgers and mainstream favorites to Guests of all ages in a casual, playful atmosphere. In addition to our many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide array of salads, appetizers, entrees, desserts, signature beverages and Donatos Pizza at select locations. It's easy to enjoy Red Robin anywhere with online ordering available for to-go, delivery and catering. Sign up for the royal treatment by joining Red Robin Royalty® today and enjoy Bottomless perks and delicious rewards across nearly 500 Red Robin locations in the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®!

SOURCE Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.