TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. Announces Name Change to VisionSys AI Inc.

BEIJING, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ: VSA) ("VSA" or the "Company"), an emerging technology services company, specializing in brain machine interaction businesses leveraging the core algorithms and related software and hardware systems, is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to "VisionSys AI Inc" after receiving the Certificate of Incorporation on Change of Name from the Registry of Companies, Cayman Islands, on September 10, 2025. The change of name will be effective on Nasdaq on September 19, 2025. The Company's ADSs will continue trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the trading symbol "VSA", and the CUSIP number shall remain unchanged.

About VisionSys AI Inc (formerly known as TCTM Kids IT Education Inc.)

VSA is an emerging technology services company, specializing in brain machine interaction businesses leveraging the core algorithms and related software and hardware systems. We are dedicated to advancing AI-powered healthcare and biotech solutions that transform industries. Our mission is to empower individuals and organizations through intelligent systems, bridging innovation with real-world impact to create a smarter, more connected future.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
VisionSys AI Inc (formerly known as TCTM Kids IT Education Inc.)
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE TCTM Kids IT Education Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
