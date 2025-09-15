TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. Announces Name Change to VisionSys AI Inc.

BEIJING, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ: VSA) ("VSA" or the "Company"), an emerging technology services company, specializing in brain machine interaction businesses leveraging the core algorithms and related software and hardware systems, is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to "VisionSys AI Inc" after receiving the Certificate of Incorporation on Change of Name from the Registry of Companies, Cayman Islands, on September 10, 2025. The change of name will be effective on Nasdaq on September 19, 2025. The Company's ADSs will continue trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the trading symbol "VSA", and the CUSIP number shall remain unchanged.

About VisionSys AI Inc (formerly known as TCTM Kids IT Education Inc.)

VSA is an emerging technology services company, specializing in brain machine interaction businesses leveraging the core algorithms and related software and hardware systems. We are dedicated to advancing AI-powered healthcare and biotech solutions that transform industries. Our mission is to empower individuals and organizations through intelligent systems, bridging innovation with real-world impact to create a smarter, more connected future.

Safe Harbor Statement

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact

