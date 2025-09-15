Anzeige
Montag, 15.09.2025
Diese Aktie meldet Mega-Deal: Nokia & Ericsson an Bord!
Locksley Resources Announces Significant Expansion of its Exploration Program for both Rare Earths and Antimony After Increasing its Landholding to More than 40 Square Kilometers in California's Mojave Region

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Locksley Resources Ltd. (ASX: LKY; OTCQB: LKYRF) announced it will significantly expand its exploration program at its significantly increased landholding in the Mojave Desert. Earlier this month the company announced the addition of 249 additional claims at the site, which abuts areas currently controlled by MP Materials, the only Rare Earths producing mine in North America. These new claims bring the company's total landholding to 491 claims encompassing more than 40 sq km of highly prospective critical minerals. Additional details can be found here: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02993242-6A1283793&v=c2533a54e2514fb77a8f93f84db686e1125273e9

"The substantial expansion of our landholding within the Mojave Critical Minerals Corner marks a pivotal step in Locksley's growth," said Pat Burke, Chairman of Locksley Resources. He reported that last week brokers and analysts visited the site, affording Locksley an excellent opportunity to highlight both the scale of the tenure, as well as the strategic importance of its position in this area.

"With the U.S. Government increasingly focused on securing domestic supply chains for critical minerals, Locksley is well positioned to deliver a mine-to-market solution for antimony and rare earths," Burke said.

The expanded program will be focused on exploration of both the existing antimony and rare earths elements prospects as well as targeting additional commodities that have been identified on Locksley's larger land holding. A substantial historical shaft has been discovered during a surface geological and structural mapping campaign recently undertaken by Locksley at Mojave. The shaft depth and the extent of the underground workings are being further evaluated and is estimated at more than 15m. Locksley is determining the composition of the commodities that were historically mined.

Locksley Resources (https://www.locksleyresources.com.au) is an Australian-based explorer focused on critical minerals and base metals, with assets in both the U.S. and Australia. The company is actively advancing its U.S. asset, the Mojave Project, in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. The company has also announced a strategic collaboration with Rice University to develop DeepSolv, for domestic processing of North American antimony. The agreement is the first step in the initiation of Locksley's U.S. Critical Minerals and Energy Resilience Strategy to accelerate "mine-to-market" deployment of antimony in the U.S.

Contact: Beverly Jedynak, [email protected], 312-943-1123; 773-350-5793 (cell)

SOURCE Locksley Resources

© 2025 PR Newswire
