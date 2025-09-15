Berry Corporation (Bry): California Resources Corporation Announces All-Stock Combination with Berry Corporation

Highly Accretive Transaction Across Key Financial Metrics Enhances CRC's Portfolio

Combination to Create a Stronger, More Efficient Leader in California Energy

LONG BEACH, Calif. and DALLAS, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) ("CRC") and Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY) ("Berry") jointly announced today their entry into a definitive agreement to combine in an all-stock transaction valuing Berry at approximately $717 million, inclusive of Berry's net debt1. Under the terms of the merger agreement, existing CRC shareholders are expected to own approximately 94% of the combined company upon closing. Supplemental slides have been posted to CRC's website at crc.com and Berry's website at bry.com. CRC and Berry are hosting a conference call and webcast at 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PT) on Monday, September 15, 2025. Conference call details can be found within this release.

"The combination of CRC and Berry will create a stronger, more efficient California energy leader. This transaction is attractively valued and immediately accretive across key financial metrics, strengthening our ability to deliver sustainable value to shareholders," said CRC President and CEO Francisco Leon. "By realizing substantial corporate and operating synergies, we expect to significantly lower costs and generate higher free cash flow. Equally important, the combined company will maintain a strong balance sheet with low leverage, a robust hedge book and liquidity-providing the flexibility to pursue new development opportunities amid an improving permitting backdrop in Kern County. We are now well positioned to unlock our deep asset inventory and drive long-term cash flow per share growth."

"This announcement presents a compelling value proposition for our shareholders," said Renée Hornbaker, Berry's Board Chair. "The industrial logic of this merger will allow Berry shareholders to benefit from the creation of a larger and more sustainable business, with an improved capital structure and significant operational synergies. Additionally, the strong tailwinds we are seeing on the regulatory front makes this the right time to consummate this merger. The combined company will ensure our communities have access to safe, reliable and affordable energy through responsible in-state production, all while delivering significant long-term value for shareholders."

Highlights

Compelling fit with CRC's low decline, conventional assets in California : The transaction will add high quality, oil-weighted, mostly conventional proved developed reserves and sustainable cash flow to CRC. On a pro forma 2 basis, the combined company would have produced approximately 161 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (Mboe/d) (81% oil) in the second quarter of 2025 and would have held approximately 652 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe) proved reserves 3 (87% proved developed) as of year-end 2024. As a result of this combination, CRC will also own C&J Well Services, a California-focused oilfield services subsidiary of Berry. This business will enhance CRC's ability to maintain active wells, strengthen its well abandonment capabilities, help support safe and responsible operations, mitigate future cost inflation and ensure long-term operational efficiency.

: The transaction will add high quality, oil-weighted, mostly conventional proved developed reserves and sustainable cash flow to CRC. On a pro forma basis, the combined company would have produced approximately 161 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (Mboe/d) (81% oil) in the second quarter of 2025 and would have held approximately 652 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe) proved reserves (87% proved developed) as of year-end 2024. As a result of this combination, CRC will also own C&J Well Services, a California-focused oilfield services subsidiary of Berry. This business will enhance CRC's ability to maintain active wells, strengthen its well abandonment capabilities, help support safe and responsible operations, mitigate future cost inflation and ensure long-term operational efficiency. Accretive to key financial metrics : The combination is expected to be accretive to net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow. It is priced at approximately 2.9x enterprise value / 2025E adjusted EBITDAX 1,4 with projected second half 2025 per share accretion to both net cash provided by operating activities 4 ,5 and free cash flow 4 ,5 of more than 10% before estimated synergies.

: The combination is expected to be accretive to net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow. It is priced at approximately 2.9x enterprise value / 2025E adjusted EBITDAX with projected second half 2025 per share accretion to both net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow of more than 10% before estimated synergies. Significant synergies identified, with upside potential : Within 12 months post closing, CRC expects to achieve annual synergies of $80 - 90 million, or approximately 12% of the transaction value 1 . Approximately 50% of the run-rate synergies are expected to be implemented within six months of closing and the remaining 50% of synergies are anticipated within 12 months. Synergies are expected to primarily come through corporate synergies, lower interest costs through debt refinancing, operating improvements and supply chain efficiencies.

: Within 12 months post closing, CRC expects to achieve annual synergies of $80 - 90 million, or approximately 12% of the transaction value . Approximately 50% of the run-rate synergies are expected to be implemented within six months of closing and the remaining 50% of synergies are anticipated within 12 months. Synergies are expected to primarily come through corporate synergies, lower interest costs through debt refinancing, operating improvements and supply chain efficiencies. Maintains financial strength and flexibility : Post closing, CRC will retain its strong balance sheet with estimated pro forma LTM leverage ratio 4 of less than 1.0x and approximately 70% of its expected second half 2025 pro forma oil production hedged at $68/Bbl Brent floor price 6 .

: Post closing, CRC will retain its strong balance sheet with estimated pro forma LTM leverage ratio of less than 1.0x and approximately 70% of its expected second half 2025 pro forma oil production hedged at $68/Bbl Brent floor price . Uinta Basin - strategic optionality and development upside: Berry's large, contiguous Uinta Basin position (~100,000 net acres with significant identified inventory), provides additional operational and financial optionality. Second quarter 2025 production was 4.2 MBoe/d (~65% oil/liquids, 79% NRI) with a PV-103,4 of total proved reserves of approximately $110 million as of year-end 2024. Berry recently brought online four horizontal wells which together are producing approximately 3.8 MBoe/d gross (~93% oil)7 with peak production expected in late September to early October.



Transaction Details

Berry shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.0718 shares of CRC common stock for each share of BRY common stock owned, representing a premium of 15% based on the closing prices of the stocks on Friday, September 12, 2025. Based on the closing stock prices for CRC and Berry on September 12, 2025, the exchange ratio implies an enterprise value for the combined entity of more than $6 billion1. CRC plans to refinance Berry's outstanding debt with cash on hand and borrowings under its Credit Agreement and may also pursue a new debt issuance, subject to market conditions, to further optimize its balance sheet and support long-term capital allocation priorities. CRC's strong balance sheet and liquidity position provides flexibility regarding refinancing options and timing.

The transaction, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, has been unanimously approved by the board of directors of both companies. Closing is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals and receipt of Berry shareholder approval. CRC's executive management team will lead the combined company from its headquarters in Long Beach, California. Following the close of the transaction, CRC will provide additional financial and operating guidance for the combined company.

Advisors

RBC Capital Markets and Petrie Partners are serving as financial advisors and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP is serving as a legal advisor to CRC. Guggenheim Securities, LLC is serving as financial advisor and Vinson & Elkins LLP is serving as legal advisor to Berry.

Conference Call Details

A conference call and webcast is planned for 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PT) on Monday, September 15, 2025. To participate in the call, dial (877) 328-5505 (International calls dial +1 (412) 317-5421) or access via webcast at www.crc.com. Participants may also pre-register for the conference call at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10202940/ffe8c57248. A digital replay of the conference call will be available for approximately 90 days.

1 Berry's transaction value was calculated as $717 million assuming 5.8 million of shares of CRC common stock are issued as consideration in the combination based on a per CRC share price of $53.01 as of September 12, 2025, plus $408 million of assumed net debt as of June 30, 2025. Based on internal management expectations and consensus estimates from FactSet as of September 12, 2025.

2 Pro forma 2Q25 production is based on 2Q25 actual production for CRC and Berry from public filings. Unless otherwise noted, pro forma 2025 estimates are based on management estimates and/or FactSet consensus estimates as of September 12, 2025, and exclude estimated annualized synergies. All future quarterly dividends and share repurchases are subject to changes in commodity prices, restrictions under credit agreement covenants and the approval of CRC's Board (in the case of CRC) and Berry's Board (in the case of Berry). Pro forma 2025 estimates are forward-looking statements and actual results could differ materially.

3 Reserves determined as of December 31, 2024 and use 2024 SEC Prices of $80.42 per barrel for oil and $2.13 per MMBtu for natural gas.

4 Represents a non-GAAP measure. For all historical non-GAAP financial measures please see the Earning Releases or Investor Relations pages at www.crc.com and www.bry.com for a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP equivalent and other additional information. CRC and Berry are unable to provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures contained in this release that are presented on a forward-looking basis for the described transaction because CRC and Berry are unable, without unreasonable efforts, to estimate and quantify the most directly comparable GAAP components, largely because predicting future operating results is subject to many factors outside of CRC's and Berry's control and not readily predictable and that are not part of CRC's and Berry's routine operating activities, including various economic, regulatory, political and legal factors.

5 Based on internal management expectations and consensus estimates from FactSet as of September 12, 2025. Net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow are both before net changes in operating assets and liabilities and exclude targeted synergies, transaction costs, debt issuance costs and other expenses related to the transaction. Assumes 85.3 million fully-diluted shares outstanding for CRC standalone and 91.1 million fully-diluted shares outstanding for pro forma. Fully-diluted shares has been calculated as if all outstanding equity awards were accelerated upon a change in control and settled in shares.

6 Based on internal management expectations and consensus estimates from FactSet as of September 12, 2025.

7 Represents the 7-day average gross production for the period from September 7, 2025 to September 14, 2025.

About California Resources Corporation

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) is an independent energy and carbon management company committed to energy transition. CRC is committed to environmental stewardship while safely providing local, responsibly sourced energy. CRC is also focused on maximizing the value of its land, mineral ownership, and energy expertise for decarbonization by developing carbon capture and storage (CCS) and other emissions reducing projects. For more information about CRC, please visit www.crc.com.

About Berry Corporation

Berry is a publicly traded (NASDAQ: BRY) western United States independent upstream energy company with a focus on onshore, low geologic risk, long-lived oil and gas reserves. Berry operates in two business segments: (i) exploration and production ("E&P") and (ii) well servicing and abandonment services. Its E&P assets are located in California and Utah, are characterized by high oil content and are predominantly located in rural areas with low population. Its California assets are in the San Joaquin Basin (100% oil), and its Utah assets are in the Uinta Basin (65% oil). Berry provides well servicing and abandonment services to third party operators in California and its California E&P operations through C&J Well Services (CJWS). More information can be found at the Berry's website at www.bry.com.

