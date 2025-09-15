MarketNewsUpdates: 3D & 4D Military Radars Market Expects Substantial Growth To $17 Billion By 2033 Influenced by AI Driven Technology

MarketNewsUpdatesNews Commentary



NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The North America 3D and 4D Military is seeing strong growth because of better technology and more demand in many industries. The North America 3D and 4D military radars market plays a critical role in strengthening defense strategies by providing advanced situational awareness, enhanced target tracking, and real-time data processing. These systems are indispensable in modern warfare, where speed, accuracy, and operational intelligence dictate success. The rise in border conflicts, increased terrorist threats, and evolving airspace security challenges have created a robust demand for cutting-edge radar systems. 3D radars offer three-dimensional tracking capabilities-range, azimuth, and elevation-while 4D radars integrate time as a dimension, enabling predictive tracking and dynamic threat assessment. These functionalities are vital for applications such as air defense, missile tracking, surveillance, and naval operations. The North American region, led by the United States and Canada, is a global hub for defense innovation. The presence of defense giants like Raytheon Technologies, Lockheed Martin, and Northrop Grumman ensures continuous technological advancement and high R&D investment. Strategic defense initiatives such as the U.S. Department of Defense's radar modernization programs also contribute significantly to market growth. Moreover, integration with AI and machine learning has propelled radar capabilities to new heights. With growing cybersecurity concerns and the need for multi-domain operations, 3D and 4D radars have become a cornerstone in achieving comprehensive situational superiority across land, sea, and air. A report from Verified Market Reports said that the 3D and 4D Military Radars Market which was valued at USD 10.5 billion in 2024 is expected to witness substantial growth to USD 17.2 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2026 to 2033. The North America 3D and 4D military radars market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% between 2024 and 2030, driven by increased defense spending and advanced threat detection needs. Active Companies leading the way in military & defense operations include VisionWave Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV), Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT), L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX), Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS).

The Verified Market Reports said: "The global push for modernized military infrastructure has had a ripple effect on North America's radar ecosystem. Geopolitical tensions and increased defense budgets in allied nations have driven demand for interoperable, export-compliant radar systems. Countries in NATO and Asia-Pacific rely on North American technologies for joint military exercises and regional defense strengthening, placing North America at the epicenter of global radar innovation. Export growth, particularly to markets like Eastern Europe, Israel, and Indo-Pacific regions, has widened the horizon for North American manufacturers. The global focus on integrated air and missile defense systems (IAMD) and multi-layered surveillance is reinforcing investments in this sector. Additionally, multinational defense collaborations are shaping radar architectures that are adaptable across domains, increasing the international relevance of 3D and 4D radar solutions developed in North America. Initiatives such as NORAD modernization and Five Eyes intelligence alliance also play a pivotal role in sustaining the continent's radar technology supremacy. The strategic importance of these systems in ensuring airspace sovereignty, border integrity, and early threat detection solidifies the global leadership role of the North American radar market."

VisionWave (NASDAQ: VWAV) to Demonstrate 4D Super-Resolution Radar in UAE Live-Fire Trial; EI-Powered, APS solution. - VisionWave Holdings Inc. ($VWAV), ("VisionWave" or the "Company") today announced a live-fire demonstration of its 4D super-resolution radar combined with the Company's Evolved Intelligence (EI) edge-autonomy engine. The trial- conducted at a highly secure facility in Tawazun Industrial Park (TIP), Abu Dhabi with a government-owned defense partner - is designed to validate real-time detection, classification, and tracking of bullets, rockets, missiles, drones, and hypersonic-class threats.

What the trial will show:

APS-grade detection where every millisecond counts: The 4D radar (volumetric + Doppler), fused with EI, is engineered to initiate tracks within milliseconds while maintaining extremely low false-positive rates, enabling reliable cueing of hard- and soft-kill countermeasures.

Super-resolution capabilities: High-fidelity sensing for fine-grain localization and classification -including micro-motion/trajectory discrimination-to support early, accurate cueing in dense, cluttered environments.

Threat set & realism - including hypersonic-class profiles: Scenarios will span diverse RCS, velocities, and trajectories - from small-caliber projectiles to faster rockets, UAVs, and hypersonic-class threats - executed on a live range to evaluate performance under clutter and environmental stressors. (Performance outcomes remain subject to range constraints and test results.)

Product maturity: The radar/EI stack is currently assessed at the highest Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 9, indicating operational maturity appropriate for near-term integration and deployment, subject to partner/customer validation.

Cost-effectiveness. SWaP-optimized, modular design: and open interfaces support -enabling cost-effective fielding at scale.

Integration path: Data products from the radar/EI stack are intended to integrate with APS fire-control and C2 pipelines for layered survivability architectures. (Timelines and outcomes remain subject to partner testing and approvals.)

Management commentary - "Precision at speed - that's the standard," said Noam Kenig, Chief Executive Officer of VisionWave. "Our EI-powered 4D super-resolution radar is engineered to detect, classify, and track bullets, rockets, missiles, drones - and even hypersonic-class threats -in real time, and is purpose-built as the backbone detection layer for our Active Protection System (APS). With operational maturity and demonstrated super-resolution performance, the stack is built for rugged, contested environments: millisecond decisions, ultra-low false positives, and clean handoff to hard- and soft-kill effects. Just as important, the architecture is cost-effective and cutting-edge, giving programs a competitive path to fielding at scale. The mission is clear: enhance survivability and help protect crews and civilians by neutralizing incoming aerial threats."

Dr. Moshik Cohen, VisionWave's defense JV partner, said: "From a radar-physics perspective, VisionWave's 4D super-resolution approach- volumetric sensing combined with Doppler and micro-Doppler exploitation-provides the separation needed to pull small, fast threats out of clutter at low SNR. In live fire we'll be validating millisecond track initiation, robust kinematic classification (including high-Mach profiles), and the ultra-low false-positive rates an APS layer demands. The architecture's compact form factor and efficient power profile also make it practical for vehicle integration and cost-effective fielding."

Why it matters:

New breed of APS detection: Super-resolution sensing plus EI edge autonomy is designed to shorten detect-to-cue timelines and improve survivability with millisecond decisions and ultra-low false positives.

Operational maturity for contested environments: The radar/EI stack is TRL-9 and engineered for rugged, battleground conditions (temperature, shock, vibration, EW/clutter)-supporting reliable performance in live-fire scenarios.

Scalable, integratable architecture: A modular 4D radar + EI design with open interfaces enables rapid integration across vehicles, fixed-site defenses, and expeditionary systems-supporting fleet-level standardization.

Pathway to production and scaled deployment: Built for manufacturability and cost-effective fielding, with a route into APS fire-control and C2; pending successful trials, partner validation, and required approvals, the parties intend to pursue next-phase integration and large-scale deployment.Continued…Read this full release and additional news for VWAV by visiting: https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/VWAV/news/

Other recent developments in the military/defense industries include:

TRU Simulation + Training Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, and an affiliate of Bell Textron Inc., recently announced its cutting-edge Veris Virtual Reality Flight Simulator received Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) qualification. Now qualified as a Level 7 Flight Training Device (FTD), the Veris is also designed to meet European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) FTD Level 3 standards, with EASA qualification expected later this year. This milestone further solidifies TRU Simulation's position as an industry leader in developing advanced, high-fidelity Full Flight Simulators (FFS) and FTDs.

First unveiled at VERTICON 2024, the Veris is a clean-sheet design focused on efficiency, combining industry-leading features of an FFS with immersive virtual reality technology to empower pilots to navigate the skies confidently. The Veris provides helicopter and fixed-wing model customers with a more cost-effective and innovative solution for pilot training.

The government of Poland has recently selected L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) to provide its Viper Shield electronic warfare (EW) system for the country's F-16 Viper upgrade program.

Poland will purchase the AN/ALQ-254 Viper Shield system through the U.S. government to enhance the offensive and defensive capabilities of its current F-16 Block 52+ configuration. Viper Shield will equip Poland with the same advanced EW features available to other international allies operating the new F-16 Block 70 variant.

"We are honored Poland selected us to upgrade their F-16V multirole fighters," said Ed Zoiss, President, Space and Airborne Systems, L3Harris. "Viper Shield is in production and will enable pilots to identify, locate and counter rapidly evolving threats faster with enhanced success."

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) recently announced it is aiming to participate in the White House's newly established eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP) alongside U.S. airlines, including United Airlines, and interested cities. This is the first federal initiative designed specifically to accelerate real world electric air taxi operations in the U.S.

Initially outlined in June 2025 as part of the "Unleashing Drone Dominance" Executive Order, the DOT and FAA announced today a framework for cities across the U.S. to participate in the eIPP with OEMs and operators like Archer, unlocking a path to supervised, pre-certification trial operations of eVTOL aircraft in the U.S. as soon as next year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a Technology Company in the Defense, National Security and Commercial Markets, recently reported its second quarter 2025 financial results, including Revenues of $351.5 million, Operating Income of $3.7 million, Net Income of $2.9 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $28.3 million and a consolidated book to bill ratio of 0.7 to 1.0.

Eric DeMarco, Kratos' President and CEO, said, "A generational recapitalization of strategic weapon systems is underway, with significant global funding being committed by the U.S. and its allies, including as represented by a planned U.S. 2026 National Security spend exceeding $1 trillion, NATO committing 5% of member GDP to defense, and Asian allies looking to do the same. The Global Defense and National Security Market is currently approximately $2.5 trillion, led by the United States "peace through strength" posture and is expected to grow for the foreseeable future. Since our last report to you, President Trump signed the Reconciliation Bill into law, supplementing defense spending by an additional $150 billion, including increased funding for drones, air defense systems, missiles, radars, space and satellites and the Golden Dome initiative, each related to primary Kratos capability areas."

