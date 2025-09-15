High-Speed Style Meets Elevated Design in an Exclusive Collection Available Now

Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen, portfolio brands of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world's largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today its debut collaboration with Formula 1®, the world's most prestigious motorsport series. The new Formula 1® collections for Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen celebrate the thrill of race day with high-performance-inspired designs that bring speed, energy, and modern edge into kid and teen spaces.

The Formula 1® for Pottery Barn Kids and Formula 1® for Pottery Barn Teen collections capture the bold spirit of racing through a striking palette of racing red, jet black, crisp white, and sleek metallic accents. Iconic checkered patterns and car-inspired motifs channel the adrenaline of the track into everyday spaces. The collection features textured embroidery and detailed graphic prints crafted with quality.

"Formula 1® represents innovation, speed and excitement," said Jennifer Kellor, President, Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen. "Our collaboration combines our commitment to sustainability and quality home furnishings with the energy of Formula 1® in a way that feels bold, elevated, and authentic."

For Pottery Barn Kids, playful bedding, rugs, decor and accessories transform bedrooms and playrooms into imaginative, race-ready winning spaces. The Pottery Barn Teen collection features statement quilts stitched with racing-inspired details, modern lighting with tire and wheel motifs, and rugs that double as artful homages to the track.

"The Formula 1® for Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen collections will bring the thrill of racing into the rooms of young fans who share our passion for speed," said Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer, Formula 1®. "This exciting collaboration is a great example of Formula 1 innovating and partnering with leading brands to identify new and creative ways to show up for our fans."

POTTERY BARN KIDS

Introduced in 1999, Pottery Barn Kids offers exclusive home furnishings available online and in stores globally to create kid-friendly, eco-conscious, stylish, and innovative spaces. Pottery Barn Kids' mission is to bring the utmost in quality design, sustainability, and safety into every family's home. Products are rigorously tested to meet the highest child safety standards and are expertly crafted from the best materials to last beyond the childhood years. Pottery Barn Kids is a member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) and participates in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the family of brands.

POTTERY BARN TEEN

Introduced in 2003, Pottery Barn Teen offers home furnishings and solutions to create spaces that reflect who teens are and how they live. Available online and in stores globally, Pottery Barn Teen brings the best in quality design with a focus on eco-friendly and sustainable materials that have a low impact on the environment. Pottery Barn Dorm, launched in 2010, is Pottery Barn Teen's offering of dorm furniture and essentials with the same quality and commitment to style. Pottery Barn Teen is a member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) and participates in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the family of brands.

WILLIAMS-SONOMA. INC.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is the world's largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company's brands Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, Mark and Graham, and GreenRow represent distinct merchandise strategies that are marketed through e-commerce, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands collectively support The Key Rewards, our loyalty and credit card program that offers members exclusive benefits. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico, South Korea and India.

About Formula 1®

Formula 1® racing began in 1950 and is the world's most prestigious motor racing competition, as well as the world's most popular annual sporting series. Formula One World Championship Limited is part of Formula 1® and holds the exclusive commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship. Formula 1® is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ: FWONA, FWONK, LLYVA, LLVYK) attributed to the Formula One Group tracking stock. The F1 logo, F1 FORMULA 1 logo, FORMULA 1, F1, FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, GRAND PRIX, PADDOCK CLUB and related marks are trademarks of Formula One Licensing BV, a Formula 1 company. All rights reserved.

