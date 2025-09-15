Knight Frank appointed to lead launch of Residences of SHA Island - the world's first longevity & wellbeing Island

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Knight Frank MENA's Exclusive Project Sales is proud to announce its appointment and launch of the latest phase of SHA Residences Emirates Island - the world's first private island dedicated to healthy living and longevity.

This visionary development combines exceptional private residences with seven-star hospitality and unparalleled access to world-class health and wellness services at SHA Emirates.

Situated on the captivating coast of Sahel al Emarat, often referred to as the Riviera of the Emirates, SHA Residences Emirates Island is being brought to life by renowned developer IMKAN. This island offers a transformative wellness and longevity-focused lifestyle that supports healthier, more vibrant living.

Since 2008, SHA, a global pioneer in health and longevity, with award-winning properties in Spain and Mexico has transformed the lives of over 70,000 guests by blending the latest in cutting-edge medicine and natural therapies, establishing itself as the gold standard in the industry.

SHA Residences Emirates Island is the evolution of this by allowing private home ownership, located on the beautiful AlJurf island which is perfectly placed between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with privileged land, air, and sea connectivity including two marinas. Learn more about Sha Residences Emirates , where longevity and luxury meet.

Knight Frank MENA's Exclusive Project Sales division is tasked with selling the world's most unique and exclusive residences, led by Michal Hansen, Partner and Head of Exclusive Project Sales.

This phase of the residences features a range of 51 exceptional sustainable 1-4 bedroom apartments, 19 Garden Villas, and 67 Beach Villas and Shoreline Villas, each drawing inspiration from AlJurf's natural beauty. Shoreline Villas offer direct access to the shore with private jetties, providing an unparalleled living experience with 4 to 6 bedrooms designed for ultimate comfort and privacy. Garden Villas are nestled amidst lush greenery, featuring 5 to 6 bedrooms, generous terraces, and terrace pools, perfect for those who seek a harmonious connection with nature.

Healthy living is at the core of SHA Residences Emirates Island's design. Homes incorporate advanced purification systems to improve indoor air quality, use natural materials like wood and stone throughout, and integrate dynamic lighting to regulate sleep-wake cycles. This is combined with an exceptional specification and levels of finish to create a truly remarkable living environment.

Residents will have seamless access to SHA's world-class health and longevity services and treatments with top doctors, practitioners and chefs on hand, as well as incredible nature and amenities on the doorstep. Residents can enhance their physical health at the Movement Pavillion and Hydrotherapy Circuit, or enjoy organic, farm-to-table cuisine curated by renowned chefs at the Healthy Nutrition Pavillion, or focus on mental and spiritual wellbeing at the Mind & Body Pavillion.

"This is a once-in-a-generation project, where every aspect from inspirational concept to exceptional delivery is meticulously considered, offering a unique opportunity to invest in your personal growth and longevity while adding life to your years. Here the pinnacle of architecture, design and private living meets an iconic island location steeped in history and in harmony with nature, with seamless access to Abu Dhabi, Dubai and other global cities" comments Michal Hansen, Partner & Head of Exclusive Project Sales, Knight Frank MENA.

Suwaidan AlDhaheri, CEO of IMKAN Properties said: "SHA Residences Emirates Island marks a major milestone in our vision to position AlJurf as a global hub for wellness and longevity. We are bringing to life a one-of-a-kind concept that blends science-based wellness with refined living, offering residents a holistic lifestyle rooted in nature and purpose. This launch also strengthens Abu Dhabi and the UAE's position as a leading destination for medical and wellness tourism. With a $7 trillion global wellness industry shifting toward preventative, holistic health, and the UAE's world-class infrastructure, healthcare, and strategic location, SHA's expertise in personalised longevity programs backed by strong government support makes this project a compelling choice for both international visitors and residents."

"After transforming more than 70,000 lives through our longevity clinics, we're proud to bring SHA's philosophy into private residences for the first time at the heart of the world's first island state dedicated to healthy living. While the SHA Method is applied through highly personalized health programs, these homes are designed to reflect the same commitment to health, longevity and human potential. Our partnership with IMKAN and Knight Frank brings this pioneering vision to life in the region," said Alfredo Bataller, CEO of SHA & AB Living Group.

Strategically located between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, AlJurf is within easy reach of major landmarks and connections including Zayed International Airport, Al Maktoum International Airport, Dubai International Airport and Saadiyat Island - with daily international flights ensuring seamless access for residents and guests alike.

Soon, a dedicated high-speed Etihad Rail will connect Abu Dhabi and Dubai - offering residents the seamless luxury of arriving in either city aboard a sleek, state-of-the-art train. The first residences will be ready for occupation in 2027, with prices ranging from 9M - 130M AED.

For more information, please contact Knight Frank MENA Exclusive Project Sales - visit www.sha-emirates.ae

