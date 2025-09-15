Token Communities Ltd.: Second Online Summit of APOZ was Held

The Only FTZ & QOZ Business Park in the U.S. is Receiving Growing Attentions globally to create Win-Win Solutions

BRADENTON, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / ASC Global Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Token Communities ( OTC ID / Stock Symbol:TKCM ) held another successful online summit on Zoom for its APOZ ( Asia Pacific Opportunity Zone ) project on September 5th.

As per Mr. David Champ who is the President & CEO of Token Communities, and the Founder of APOZ ( Asia Pacific Opportunity Zone ) Project that now more and more people are realizing this rare and unique FTZ + QOZ dual-status master planned development project is the answer to the present tariff war era as it can create an ideal and harmonious solution to the U.S. economy growth and oversea manufacturers. The Foreign Trade Zone benefits can reduce the tariff burdens for the manufacturers by setting up their final-assembly plants at APOZ, in addition to the capital gain tax savings under the new Qualified Opportunity Zone ( OBBBA ) Act. APOZ will attract dozens of international manufacturers to invest and set up their operations at APOZ, creating hundreds of new local job opportunities, generating new tax revenue and brings prosperity into the area, a true win-win solution to the present tariff war era.

Here is the Highlights of this Summit -

This online Summit was hosted by ASC Global Inc. , APOZ Steering Committee, and participated by Skytower Group Inc., Sinoaccess Group, HTL Certified Public Accountants, Yingke Law Firm, NI, WANG & MASSAND, PLLC, TransGlobal Financial, George H.W. Bush Foundation for U.S.-China Relations, and The Carter Center's U.S.-China Program, the online seminar "Opportunities and Strategies for Asian Enterprises Going Global" was successfully held on September 5, 2025, at 7:00 PM (U.S. Central Time).

The seminar brought together experts and executives from the fields of industry, capital markets, taxation, legal compliance, and cross-border investment to explore how Chinese and Asian companies can seize the next wave of global expansion opportunities amid supply chain restructuring, trade policy shifts, and emerging market trends.

Global Trade Restructuring: Challenges and Opportunities

As U.S.-China trade tensions intensify and global supply chains undergo rapid restructuring, businesses are facing unprecedented challenges and transformation pressures. At the same time, significant opportunities are emerging from U.S. re-industrialization policies, clean energy investments, and advanced manufacturing initiatives.

The seminar highlighted APOZ Asia Pacific Opportunity Zone in Greater Houston, Texas, as a strategic gateway for Asian manufacturing companies entering the U.S. market. Leveraging the dual status and policy advantages of Qualified Opportunity Zones (QOZ) and Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ-171), APOZ provides comprehensive support from local manufacturing and supply chain integration to tax optimization and investment exit strategies.

Expert Insights | Key Highlights

1. Risk Management & Compliance Strategy

David Champ, Founder of APOZ, emphasized:

" Asian and Chinese enterprises seeking global expansion must plan for critical compliance areas such as anti-dumping regulations, CFIUS reviews, FTC compliance, and technology export controls to mitigate policy risks. Additionally, companies should leverage QOZ tax incentives to optimize capital gains and maximize investment returns. APOZ provides a one-stop platform integrating policy, compliance, industry, and capital to support enterprises building sustainable growth strategies in the U.S."

2. Investment Opportunities in the U.S.

Eric Fang, COO and Co-Founder of APOZ , stated:

"The U.S. is undergoing a historic industrial transformation, particularly in renewable energy, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and life sciences. By leveraging APOZ's QOZ and FTZ policy advantages, enterprises can quickly establish local production facilities and sales networks, achieving successful implementation of a 'Made in USA' strategy."

3. Cross-Border Tax Planning & Wealth Management

Philip Hu, CEO of TransGlobal Financial, highlighted:

"In today's rapidly changing trade and investment environment, high-net-worth clients and cross-border enterprises must proactively plan global asset allocation and wealth management. By utilizing QOZ tax benefits, family trusts, and cross-border tax strategies, companies and individuals can optimize tax efficiency while protecting and transferring wealth. TransGlobal provides one-stop cross-border tax and wealth management solutions to achieve these goals."

4. Tax Compliance & Business Localization

Jason Liu, Founder & CEO of HTL Certified Public Accountants, advised:

"An increasing number of Chinese companies are establishing factories, R&D centers, and sales networks in the U.S., but without proper tax planning and financial compliance, they may face significant tax and regulatory burdens. HTL offers one-stop solutions, from company formation, cross-border tax planning, audits, and transfer pricing compliance to IPO and SPAC advisory services. We help clients design optimal capital structures to reduce tax risks and maximize profits when entering the U.S. market."

5. Cross-Border Legal & IP Protection

Attorney Ms. Sherry Zhang, Partner at Ying Ke Law Group , noted:

"As Chinese companies expand globally, intellectual property protection and legal compliance must be integrated into business strategies. Enterprises need to proactively safeguard patents, trademarks, copyrights, and data privacy to secure their competitive advantages. Yingke provides one-stop cross-border legal services, from entity formation, M&A compliance, and transaction structuring to IP protection and dispute resolution."

Attorney Mr. Jin Tong, at NI, WANG & MASSAND, PLLC, added:

"With accelerating outbound investment, cross-border compliance and intellectual property protection have become critical challenges for Chinese enterprises entering the U.S. Companies should implement IP strategies early to avoid risks in global markets. Our firm offers comprehensive legal solutions, including company registration, contract compliance, IP filings, enforcement, and cross-border investment support."

APOZ Asia-Pacific Opportunity Zone: The Strategic Landing Platform

Strategic Location: Situated in the U.S. Energy & Petrochemical Corridor, just 45 minutes from Port of Houston

Policy Advantages: Combines QOZ tax incentives and FTZ-171 duty-free processing and re-exports

Industrial Ecosystem: Focus on renewable energy, semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, and cross-border logistics

Investment Returns: Stable rental income, land appreciation, and diversified exit strategies via REITs, IPOs, SPACs, and M&A

The seminar concluded that the ongoing global trade realignment is creating unprecedented opportunities for Chinese enterprises. Asia-Pacific Opportunity Zone will continue to integrate policy incentives, industrial ecosystems, and capital resources, offering one-stop U.S. landing solutions to help Chinese and Asia-Pacific companies navigate compliance, optimize taxation, and scale globally.

