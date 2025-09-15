Profit.co Recognized in 2025 Constellation ShortList for Performance Management Platforms

AI-powered performance management that makes tracking and managing objectives and key results (OKRs) more successful

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / Profit.co, a global leader in OKR and strategy execution software, today announced its inclusion in the Constellation Research 2025 ShortList for Performance Management Platforms. This recognition highlights Profit.co's competitive strength in delivering modern, enterprise-ready, AI-powered continuous performance management capabilities.

Performance management is at the heart of organizational success. Enterprises need solutions that not only enable alignment and accountability but also scale across diverse teams, devices, and processes. Profit.co meets this need with a platform that combines OKRs, performance reviews, balanced scorecards, and project portfolio management into a single intuitive system enhanced by Athena, its AI assistant, which streamlines decision-making and accountability.

Profit.co was selected based on Constellation's rigorous threshold criteria, which include administrative controls, analytics and dashboards, workflow automation, extensibility via APIs and integrations, compliance features, and AI-driven performance enhancements.

The impact of these capabilities is reflected in customer success stories:

Paul Robson, CEO at Riskworx, praises the power of the integrated approach: "Great for Continuous Performance Management and OKRs. The integrated approach to continuous performance management, OKRs, and goals makes it a powerful tool for growing your team members."

"A simple way to store, track, and update goals and focus our strategy." - Dr. Thomas Troeger, CEO, REHAU Americas.

Profit.co's recognition extends beyond Constellation Research. The company was also recognized for the fifth consecutive year in Gartner®'s 2025 Hype Cycle for HR Technology, reinforcing its continued leadership in helping HR teams overcome challenges such as performance bias, inconsistent feedback, and time-intensive reviews.

About Profit.co

Profit.co is a global leader in performance management and OKR software, empowering organizations of all sizes to align teams, set measurable goals, and drive continuous improvement. At the heart of our platform is the Performance Triangle, a robust framework that integrates Plan, Process, and People to bridge the gap between strategy and execution. The plan defines the strategy using tools like OKR Software and Balanced Scorecards . The process drives execution through Task Management , Project Portfolio Management , Timesheets, and Collaboration. The People element focuses on Team Engagement , Recognition, and Performance Management . Backed by expert coaching, consulting, and 24/7 live support, Profit.co serves over 1,000+ customers globally, from startups to Fortune 500 companies, ensuring easy adoption and enterprise-scale rollouts.

