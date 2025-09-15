Remedio Raises $65 Million in Its First-Ever Funding Round to Set a New Standard in Device Posture Management

Led by Bessemer Venture Partners, the 40-person bootstrapped cybersecurity company is scaling globally with a proactive remediation platform trusted by Amazon, Kraft Heinz, Ascension Health, and more

TEL AVIV, IL / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / After six years of profitability, as a bootstrapped company, and continuous growth, Remedio today announced it has raised $65 million in its first-ever funding round, led by Bessemer Venture Partners with participation from TLV Partners and Picture Capital. Remedio's platform gives enterprises complete visibility into configuration risks and autonomously fixes them, ensuring every device is secure, compliant, and resilient to breaches, without manual effort.

Despite a lean team of just 40 employees across Israel, the U.S., and Europe, Remedio is already trusted by hundreds of leading global enterprises and Fortune 500s, including Amazon, Coca-Cola, Kraft Heinz, Eaton, and Colgate-Palmolive.

Remedio has demonstrated a level of capital efficiency rarely seen in the cybersecurity space and is profitable from the first day of its operation. The platform's ease of adoption drives strong customer retention, as organizations continue using the platform to cut costs, minimize downtime, and strengthen device security, saving hundreds of thousands of dollars annually.

Remedio delivers continuous, real-time device posture management, identifying and eliminating configuration risks across every device and OS. Powered by AI, it goes beyond legacy tools that stop at alerts, proactively remediating issues instantly with built-in rollback to ensure zero-disruption security. Remedio supports both SaaS and on-premise (air-gap) deployments, meeting the needs of highly regulated industries such as defense and healthcare.

Founded by Tal Kollender, a former teenage hacker and Israeli cyber unit veteran, Remedio was built to address a blind spot in enterprise security: misconfigurations that quietly leave systems vulnerable. She started the company after years spent on both offense and defense in the cyber world, and now serves as CEO. "We built a profitable business on our own and watched it grow rapidly as we built trust with our customers, without raising a dollar," said Kollender. "But now, with momentum from global enterprise customers and a product that's proven its value, it's time to scale."

"Remedio has won over some of the top enterprises in the world through their ability to uncover and remediate critical endpoint vulnerabilities missed by EDR and CSPM platforms," said Adam Fisher, Partner at Bessemer. "It's unusual to hear such effusive praise from customers, who are inundated with new security solutions every week."

"Remedio offers automated endpoint security remediation, making what is normally a reactive and time-consuming process proactive and easy," said CJ Moses, CISO and VP of security engineering, Amazon. "We awarded Remedio with the inaugural AWS & CrowdStrike Cybersecurity Accelerator prize in recognition of their good work, and are using their technology to help secure Amazon."

"Remedio has given us a new depth of visibility into our overall IT landscape, allowing us to improve our overall security posture across the entire company easily," said Alex Schuchman, CISO at Colgate-Palmolive. "The company was able to proactively secure our systems without the need to increase any IT resourcing associated with these complex remediations. Our company started initially with the goal of simply improving our Active Directory posture using Remedio but then expanded the scope to cover our data center servers, end user computing, and even all the manufacturing environments. Remedio has continued to deliver new functionality and features consistently and has been a key tool for Colgate-Palmolive's information security strategy."

Remedio's global team, comprising Unit 8200 alumni, former Israeli intelligence professionals, and veterans of top cybersecurity companies, operates from Israel, the U.S., and Europe, with significant expansion planned. It was co-founded by Gilad Raz, founder of Digital Fuel (acquired by VMware), and Yakov Kogan, a former academic researcher and Raz's co-founder at Digital Fuel.

Remedio plans to utilize the new funding to expand internationally, enhance its presence in the U.S., and accelerate product development. The company aims to develop new advanced AI platforms for device security posture management, integrating configuration, compliance, patching, and vulnerability management into a unified enterprise platform. These strategic investments will empower organizations to maintain secure, compliant, and breach-resistant devices by design.

Remedio is a cybersecurity company that eliminates configuration risks to keep enterprise devices secure, compliant, and resilient to breaches. Its AI-powered platform delivers continuous, real-time device posture management across every device and OS - fixing issues instantly with built-in rollback to ensure zero disruption and no data loss. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies including Amazon, Colgate-Palmolive, and Kraft Heinz, Remedio combines capital efficiency, ease of adoption, and proven results to redefine how organizations protect their IT environments. Backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, TLV Partners, and Picture Capital,

www.remedio.io

