Montag, 15.09.2025
Diese Aktie meldet Mega-Deal: Nokia & Ericsson an Bord!
WKN: A2PHHG | ISIN: US90353T1007 | Ticker-Symbol: UT8
Tradegate
15.09.25 | 16:00
83,52 Euro
+2,22 % +1,81
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
DJ Transportation
ACCESS Newswire
15.09.2025 15:02 Uhr
124 Leser
Chatmeter Integrates With Uber Eats, DoorDash and GrubHub to Enhance Multi-Location Restaurant Customer Intelligence

Multi-location restaurants can analyze delivery reviews at scale, transforming customer feedback into competitive advantage

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / Chatmeter, the multi-location customer intelligence platform, today announced new integrations with delivery apps Uber Eats, DoorDash and GrubHub that enable restaurants to analyze and respond to delivery reviews in Chatmeter.

Recent Chatmeter research revealed a gap in the quality of delivery service that directly impacts brand reputation and customer retention. More than half of consumers said they experienced a late delivery and cold food when ordering, while 44% had items missing from their orders. These service failures represent significant reputation risks for multi-location businesses relying on third-party delivery partners to execute on their brand promise.

Delivery reviews previously existed in siloes, disconnected from broader reputation strategies. Now, brands can analyze and respond to reviews within Chatmeter, alongside reviews from other platforms, like Google, Yelp, Facebook, TripAdvisor and Apple Maps.

"Restaurants now have unprecedented visibility into their customer experience across dine-in, takeout and delivery," said John Mazur, CEO of Chatmeter. "The delivery economy has fundamentally changed how consumers experience restaurant brands, but most businesses are flying blind when it comes to understanding these interactions. AI-powered deep listening has never been more critical to nurturing loyalty and gaining insights that improve the customer experience."

Delivery app feedback will now be available in Pulse Ai, Chatmeter's AI-powered reputation management platform. Within Pulse Ai, brands can analyze millions of unstructured data points to gain actionable insights, receive AI-powered alerts related to food safety issues and other reputational risks before they go viral, go beyond star ratings to better understand customer sentiment and obtain competitive intelligence to win in local markets.

To learn more, visit www.chatmeter.com.

About Chatmeter

Chatmeter is a groundbreaking intelligence platform purpose-built to help multi-location businesses turn customer feedback into actionable insights and search rankings into real revenue. Using generative AI and other proprietary AI models, the Chatmeter platform analyzes millions of customer interactions across reviews, surveys, images and social media to help the world's largest businesses understand what customers really care about, what their real business risks are, how to compete and win in local markets and more.

Contact

Anna Rice
PR@Chatmeter.com

SOURCE: Chatmeter



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/chatmeter-integrates-with-uber-eats-doordash-and-grubhub-to-enhan-1072778

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
