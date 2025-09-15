Chilean Cobalt Corp. Announces Acquisition of an Additional 3,742 Hectares in the San Juan District

BERWYN, PA / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / Chilean Cobalt Corp. (OTCQB:COBA) ("Chilean Cobalt" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has finalized a definitive agreement with Cobalt Chile SpA ("Cobalt Chile"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fuerte Metals Corp. (TSX-Venture:FMT) ("Fuerte Metals") to acquire a 100% interest in 3,742 hectares of exploitation claims in the historic San Juan district. The acquisition includes the El Cofre copper-cobalt-gold project, as well as additional properties in the La Cobaltera project area ("Transaction"), which increases Chilean Cobalt's mining concessions in the region to a total of 6,377 hectares - up from its current 2,635 hectares.

The acquisition includes 3,742 hectares of exploitation claims, comprising approximately 372 hectares adjacent to Chilean Cobalt's existing La Cobaltera project area and the 3,370 hectare El Cofre project, located in the northeast extension of the San Juan district. The region is strategically located near excellent infrastructure, including access to roads, power, and proximity to the Port of Huasco, just 25 km away.

The additional claims near the La Cobaltera area include several historic mine sites along with multiple well-documented cobalt and copper-bearing veins ranging in width from 0.5 to 20 meters, visible from the surface down to at least 50 meters. These claims further consolidate Chilean Cobalt's presence in the brownfield segment of the district.

The El Cofre project, located along a 25 km strike of the Atacama Fault Zone, is a potential extension or geologic analogue to the broader San Juan district. Historical work on the property includes airborne geophysics, geochemical surveys, an induced polarization (IP) survey, and trenching, which have collectively identified three drill-ready targets along with several additional zones of interest.

Under the terms, Cobalt Chile SpA, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fuerte Metals, will transfer 100% ownership of the mining concessions to Baltum Minería SpA, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chilean Cobalt. In exchange, Cobalt Chile SpA will receive 4.5 million common shares of Chilean Cobalt and reimbursement for the 2025/26 annual patent payments for those concessions. The combination brings together two complementary portfolios focused on the redevelopment of brownfield assets and the advancement of greenfield exploration opportunities across the San Juan district.

Chilean Cobalt plans to incorporate the newly acquired claims into its next phase of exploration, scheduled to commence in the second half of 2025. The upcoming program is expected to include detailed geological mapping, trenching, and additional geophysical and IP surveys, with the goal of identifying additional drill-ready targets.

About Chilean Cobalt Corp.

Chilean Cobalt Corp. is a US-based and US-listed critical minerals exploration and development company focused on the La Cobaltera cobalt-copper project in northern Chile, one of the world's few primary cobalt districts. Chilean Cobalt is committed to creating ecological and social value for all stakeholders; economic value for Chile and the Chilean communities in which it operates; and financial value for its shareholders.

