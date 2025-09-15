Radiant Industries, Incorporated: Radiant and Urenco Sign Landmark Agreement for Supply of HALEU Enrichment Services

First binding commercial contract by a U.S. advanced reactor developer for Western commercial HALEU enrichment services represents a major milestone for the nuclear industry

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / Today, Radiant and Urenco announced the signing of a first agreement for the supply of High-Assay Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) enrichment services to support the deployment of Radiant's Kaleidos microreactors.

Radiant Chief Nuclear Officer Dr. Rita Baranwal and Urenco CEO Boris Schucht sign historic HALEU nuclear fuel agreement at the U.S. Embassy London ahead of the U.S. President's visit this week to the UK.

This agreement is the first binding commercial contract by a U.S. advanced reactor developer for Western commercial HALEU enrichment services and represents a major milestone for the nuclear industry.

A signing event took place between Radiant and Urenco in London today ahead of the U.S. President's state visit to the UK.

Radiant Chief Nuclear Officer, Dr. Rita Baranwal, said:

"This announcement is a great example of the vital role the United States and United Kingdom jointly play in leading the advancement of the nuclear industry. It is also another step forward in our mission to build mass-produced nuclear reactors - an advancement which will require continued growth of the global supply chain."

Chief Executive Officer for Urenco, Boris Schucht, said:

"Today's announcement reflects the strong global leadership of the United States and the United Kingdom in supporting the deployment of the next generation of reactors and in expanding and strengthening the Western nuclear fuel supply chain.

"The close cooperation and partnership between the U.S. and the UK has and will continue to play a critical role in supporting the demonstration and deployment of advanced nuclear reactors to meet growing energy demands, including for the technology sector, and in strengthening energy security for both countries, as well for allied nations across the world.

"This deal represents a very positive step for the development of small modular reactors (SMRs) in the industry."

U.S. Secretary of Energy, Chris Wright, said:

"With President Trump's leadership, the United States is ushering in a true nuclear renaissance - harnessing the power of commercial nuclear to meet rising energy demand and fuel the AI revolution. Meeting this demand will require strong partnerships with our allies around the world and robust collaboration with private sector innovators. Today's commercial deals set up a framework to unleash commercial access in both the U.S. and UK, enhancing global energy security, strengthening U.S. energy dominance, and securing nuclear supply chains across the Atlantic."

UK Energy Secretary, Ed Miliband, said:

"British business will thrive under the UK-US partnership on nuclear, and this deal between Urenco and Radiant demonstrates just that.

"By working in lockstep with the US, we will reap the benefits of this golden age of nuclear, powering British homes with clean, homegrown energy, delivering well-paid skilled jobs and getting energy bills down for good."

About Radiant

Radiant is building the world's first mass-produced nuclear microreactors. The company's first reactor, Kaleidos, is a 1 MW failsafe microreactor that can be transported anywhere power is needed. Founded in 2020, Radiant plans to test its first reactor in 2026, with initial customer deployments beginning in 2028. Radiant's mission is to mass produce the world's most economical and reliable portable reactors.

About Urenco Group

Urenco is an international supplier of uranium enrichment services, fuel cycle products and related solutions with sustainability at the core of our business. Operating in a pivotal area of the nuclear fuel supply chain for over 50 years, we understand the importance of energy security and facilitate the reliable delivery of low carbon electricity generation for consumers around the world.

With our head office in London, UK, Urenco's global presence ensures diversity and security of supply for customers through enrichment facilities in Germany, the Netherlands, the UK and the USA. Through our technology and the expertise of our people, the Urenco Group provides safe, cost effective and reliable services, operating within a framework of high environmental, social and governance standards, complementing international safeguards.

Urenco is making a positive contribution to global climate change goals through our core business and we are committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2040.

We are committed to continued investment in the responsible management of nuclear materials; innovation activities with clear sustainability benefits, such as nuclear medicine, industrial efficiency and research; and nurturing the next generation of scientists and engineers.

