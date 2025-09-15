Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 15.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie meldet Mega-Deal: Nokia & Ericsson an Bord!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
15.09.2025 15:02 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Azure Holding Group Corp.: AZURE HOLDING GROUP and VISION Oil And Gas Preliminary Geological and Engineering Estimates of Potentially $2.0 Billion in Oil Reserves in the Company's Devonian Deep Rights

AZURE HOLDING GROUP and Vision Oil And Gas has conducted extensive preliminary geological and engineering to evaluate the potential in the company's deep mineral rights associated with their Cochran County Assets, with estimates yielding potentially $2.0 Billion in recoverable Oil Reserves

LUBBOCK, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / Azure Holding Group and Vision Oil And Gas (OTCID:$AZRH) announced this morning that it has conducted extensive preliminary geological and engineering to evaluate the potential in the company's deep mineral rights associated with their Cochran County Assets, with estimates yielding potentially $2.0 Billion in recoverable Oil Reserves in the Devonian (Woodford Shale).

The Group anticipates that the average AFE on a per well basis will range between $500,000 to $1.2 Million, as the group intends to drill at least 200 of the company's 373 existing well bores, across 500 total well locations, to penetrate it's Deep Mineral Rights on an economical basis and in addition to it's current secondary and tertiary enhanced oil recovery efforts that are currently underway in the San Andreas formation, where the company's wellbores are currently drilled to. The group is currently preparing it's multi-year plan, and intends to kickoff its first Devonian oil well in the 2nd quarter of 2026.

"When we initially purchased the Cochran County assets, we had a VISION. That VISION was backed by 30 years of experience as a Geologist in Texas, and I am very excited about the road we have ahead of us," said Azure Holding Group and Vision Oil And Gas Chairman, Rodolfo Tijerina.

"West Texas has the best Rock in America. As a Nation, we have barely scratched the surface. We are in the preliminary stages now of designing what we believe will be the most prolific Oil Exploration Effort in Cochran County history. Studying the Wildcatters within the county over the course of time led us to these conclusions, and fortunately for us, we can point to 8 offsetting wells that are within a 2,000 to 8,000 Feet of our current acreage position. As we embark on developing these fields to their maximum production potential, we wouldn't be able to do this without local legends and service providers like Cody Jackson, Brendan Jackson, Sam Spruiell, Chris Dawson, Will Reed, and Cory Jones just to name a few," said Azure Holding Group and Vision Oil And Gas Chief Executive Officer, Josh Cohen

For further information, please visit the companies website at www.oilfieldservices.ai or reach out to Josh Cohen at (917) 584-7042 or by email at jcohen@visionoilandgas.com.

About Azure Holding Group
Azure Holding Group Corp. is an acquisition corporation focused on Oil Field Services, Oil Field Construction, and Oil & Gas Exploration & Production. The Company is currently evaluating further mergers and acquisitions, outside of it's capital program to enable organic growth.

SOURCE: Azure Holding Group Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/azure-holding-group-and-vision-oil-and-gas-preliminary-geologica-1073166

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.