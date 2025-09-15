Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2025) - American Diversified Holdings Corporation (OTCID: ADHC) today announced its first step in implementing its newly formed Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) Strategy with the acquisition of OTCfi tokens.

This purchase makes ADHC one of the first publicly traded companies along with Metavesco, Inc. to add OTCfi to its balance sheet.

ADHC additionally unveiled the formation of a Crypto Advisory Board (CCAB), tasked with providing strategic oversight as the company integrates digital assets into treasury management. Leading members of the Global Digital Currency Finance community will join the ADHC team to further advance the DAT Strategy.

Over 150 public companies have adopted "DAT" strategies, initiated by industry leader Strategy Inc (Formerly MicroStrategy), resulting in over $110 B in CryptoCurrency holdings. Companies such as CaliberCos and Eightco have soared upon adoption of "DAT" strategies.

Recently, The worlds' most successful hedge fund manager Steven Cohen, through Point 72 Asset Management invested in ALT5 Sigma Corp. ALTS has accumulated $1.5 B of World Liberty Financial Tokens affiliated with the Trump Families Empire.

The Company believes that digital assets can serve as a source of long-term value and yield.

"Adding OTCfi as our first treasury holding aligns perfectly with our vision," commented ADHC. "We see OTCfi as more than just a token. It is a project designed to build and strengthen the OTC ecosystem itself. By aligning with this movement early, ADHC is signaling both innovation and commitment to building shareholder value through forward-looking strategies.

Investing in this project is investing in the OTC community."

OTCfi is a community-driven project launched by Metavesco, Inc. on the Solana blockchain to foster liquidity, transparency, and engagement across the OTC markets. Early initiatives include OTC Squawk, a real-time news and research platform for OTC traders, where ADHC will be featured as part of efforts to create awareness and deliver value to stakeholders. More information is available at otcfi.io.

Ryan Schadel, CEO of Metavesco, added:

"We are excited to welcome ADHC as the first outside public company to join the OTCfi movement. Their decision validates our vision of OTCfi as a unifying asset for OTC companies and the investing community, one that can align treasuries, attract liquidity, and showcase the opportunities in our markets. ADHC's leadership in adopting this strategy sets a strong example for the entire OTC community."

"As the first publicly traded company to add OTCfi to its balance sheet, ADHC will also receive an additional 10% token unlock in one year, provided we continue to hold the position in treasury throughout that period," added ADHC. "As staking and other yield opportunities become available, we may seek to further bolster returns for our shareholders."

In addition, ADHC is in negotiations with Metavesco to purchase a two-year call option giving the Company the right to acquire additional OTCfi tokens at $0.002 per token. Management views this as a potential opportunity to expand its position in OTCfi under favorable long-term conditions. Should OTCfi appreciate in value over time, this early position and the potential call option could represent an outsized source of upside for ADHC's balance sheet, giving shareholders leveraged exposure to the success of the OTCfi ecosystem.

ADHC has two additional digital assets currently under review as potential candidates for treasury holdings.

Additionally, ADHC's operating business GlucoGuard continues its dialogue with the FDA. Management has scheduled a meeting with FDA review officials by the end of September 2025.

More developments pertaining to ADHC's "DAT" Strategy and GlucoGuard will be forthcoming soon

ABOUT DIGITAL ASSETS TREASURY (DAT) STRATEGY

DAT refers to the strategic inclusion of cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, or community tokens like OTCfi in corporate treasury holdings alongside cash and other liquid assets. Today, more than 150 public companies collectively hold over 950,000 Bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies valued at more than $110 billion.

Noted industry leaders have pointed to the opportunity digital assets present when held on corporate balance sheets. Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman of MicroStrategy, has called Bitcoin "a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to preserve and grow corporate value." Similarly, Tom Lee of Fundstrat Global Advisors has consistently highlighted digital assets as a hedge and growth driver for companies willing to adopt innovative strategies.

By adopting OTCfi as its first digital asset and exploring a long-term call option, ADHC is positioning itself at the forefront of this emerging trend in the OTC market.

SAFE HARBOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected revenue, contracts, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and on the OTC Disclosure & News Service (OTCDNS). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC and/or OTCDNS. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to the risk that we will not be able to find and secure construction contracts and the necessary assets that will enable us to become profitable. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC and/or OTCDNS filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our development stage, noting that there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. New lines of business in the construction industry may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s), the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time. Words such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "might," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "believe," "expect," "aim," "goal," "target," "objective," "likely" or similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of this press release. Unless legally required, we undertake no obligation to update, modify or withdraw any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266372

SOURCE: American Diversified Holdings Corporation