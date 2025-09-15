Anjelic introduces a beauty platform designed to deliver daily essentials at accessible prices while meeting the needs of diverse generations.

Daly City, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2025) - Anjelic, a beauty company founded by Antonio Moreno, has officially announced the launch of its platform dedicated to providing high-quality beauty essentials at accessible prices. The brand was created with a mission to redefine the everyday beauty experience by making products easier to access without compromising quality.





Anjelic Announces Accessible Beauty Essentials



The company name, Anjelic, pronounced Angelic, carries a deeply personal origin. It was named after Moreno's daughter as a way to build a lasting legacy and establish a foundation she can grow into in the future. This family-driven vision shapes the company's purpose and underscores its commitment to creating meaningful value in the beauty industry.

Origins built on legacy and purpose

For Moreno, creating Anjelic was more than building a business. It was a way to establish a family brand with a strong foundation that reflects his values and aspirations. Unlike many ventures that begin solely for commercial reasons, Anjelic carries with it the story of generational progress.

"In naming the company after my daughter, I wanted her to have something that my parents could not give me," said Moreno. "This brand is not just about products, it is about building a future and creating opportunities."

By embedding this sense of legacy into its foundation, Anjelic presents itself as a company that balances commerce with personal meaning, which sets it apart from other players in the market.

Meeting the needs of multiple generations

Anjelic positions itself uniquely in the beauty landscape by aiming to serve both younger and older women. The company recognizes that the modern beauty consumer is not defined by a single age group but spans multiple generations with different needs and expectations.

The platform curates products that are versatile enough to address these varied preferences, ensuring that the shopping experience is inclusive and relatable. From daily essentials that younger women seek to timeless options valued by older generations, Anjelic strives to create a bridge across age groups.

This focus provides an opportunity for the company to contribute to a broader conversation about inclusivity in beauty, highlighting that elegance and self-care are not limited by age.

A simplified beauty shopping experience

At the core of Anjelic's approach is a commitment to accessibility. The company emphasizes fast, easy, and straightforward ways for customers to access their beauty essentials. By combining an intuitive online platform with products offered at comparable prices, Anjelic addresses the common challenges many consumers face when trying to balance quality with affordability.

The online store, shopanjelic.com, provides customers with a centralized destination where convenience and reliability are prioritized. Anjelic's business model is designed to make sure that customers do not have to compromise between price and quality when choosing their everyday beauty needs.

The team behind the brand

While the company was founded by Moreno, Anjelic's operations are supported by a dedicated team of beauty experts. These professionals bring with them years of knowledge and a passion for ensuring that customers receive products and services that align with their expectations.

The team's collective expertise enables the company to maintain consistent quality while responding to evolving consumer demands in the beauty industry. This professional foundation allows Anjelic to compete in a crowded market while retaining a clear identity.

Building a sustainable future in beauty

Anjelic's long-term vision extends beyond simply selling products. The brand is built on the principle of sustainability, not just in environmental terms but in its broader mission of creating lasting value for customers and the founder's family alike.

The company's dual focus on practical affordability and generational legacy underscores a forward-thinking strategy. As more beauty companies enter the market with short-term goals, Anjelic differentiates itself by anchoring its identity in both personal meaning and collective benefit.

About Anjelic

Anjelic is a United States-based beauty company founded by Antonio Moreno. The company was created to provide a simple and accessible shopping experience for everyday beauty essentials. With a focus on delivering high-quality products at comparable prices, Anjelic serves both younger and older generations of beauty consumers. The brand, named after Moreno's daughter, reflects a legacy-driven mission to build something lasting for future generations. Learn more at shopanjelic.com.

