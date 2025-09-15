New phishing simulation and training solution delivers behavior-based learning to help organizations reduce human cyber risk and build a stronger security culture

LRN Corporation, the leader in ethics and compliance (E&C) solutions, announced today the launch of Catalyst Phishing, a new phishing simulation and training solution designed to help organizations test, track, and strengthen employee resilience against increasingly sophisticated social engineering threats.

Built into LRN's award-winning Catalyst platform, Catalyst Phishing empowers security and compliance teams to go beyond traditional awareness training by focusing on measurable behavior change. The platform delivers realistic phishing simulations using a library of ready-to-use, frequently updated templates that reflect current cyberattack trends. Employees receive just-in-time, behavior-driven microlearning when they click on a phishing simulation, helping organizations mitigate human cyber risk in real-time.

"Phishing remains one of the biggest cybersecurity risks for organizations, and attackers are getting smarter with targeted, multi-channel, AI-powered campaigns," said Parijat Jauhari, Chief Product and Technology Officer at LRN Corporation. "Catalyst Phishing moves organizations beyond 'check-the-box' training by pairing realistic simulations with personalized learning, enabling teams to build resilience and foster a stronger security culture."

Most phishing solutions focus on surface-level awareness but fail to drive meaningful behavior change. Catalyst Phishing addresses this gap by:

Reducing human cyber risk through behavior-triggered simulations and personalized microlearning.

Empowering CISOs and IT leaders with phishing tactics that reflect real-world threats and provide deeper insights into employee risk.

Supporting compliance teams by aligning security and compliance objectives by integrating phishing training into broader E&C programs within the Catalyst platform.

Bridging security and compliance functions with unified oversight, streamlined vendor management, and integrated reporting.

Catalyst Phishing includes campaign-level reporting and user-level tracking, enabling organizations to monitor training effectiveness and pinpoint areas of risk. Security and compliance teams can track phishing susceptibility using behavior-based metrics and risk-level analysis to identify vulnerable user groups and measure the impact of training.

Unlike standalone phishing tools, Catalyst Phishing integrates seamlessly into LRN's broader Catalyst platform, allowing organizations to align phishing simulations with Code of Conduct programs, ethics training, and broader compliance goals. Future enhancements will introduce phishing-specific analytics dashboards, providing CISOs and IT teams with a deeper understanding of behavioral trends, high-risk segments, and organizational performance over time.

"Our deep heritage in behavior-based learning differentiates Catalyst Phishing from generic tools on the market," said Matt Plass, Global Head of Markets at LRN Corporation. "This reinforces our commitment to innovation that empowers employees to make ethical decisions at the moment of risk and strengthens the security culture across the enterprise, proving effectiveness, influencing culture, and demonstrating principled performance at scale."

Phishing simulations are rapidly becoming central to proactive compliance programs, shifting organizations from one-off, reactive training to continuous, behavior-based risk management. By embedding phishing simulations into the Catalyst platform, LRN enables security and compliance teams to collaborate seamlessly, align on shared values, and act on real-time behavior data.

Catalyst Phishing will be available as part of the Catalyst platform later this year. For more information, visit https://lrn.com/products.

About LRN Corporation

LRN is the world's largest dedicated ethics and compliance company, educating and helping more than 30 million people each year worldwide navigate complex legal and regulatory environments and foster ethical cultures. As one of the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies, LRN's growth and impact underscore our commitment to excellence and innovation in the advancement of ethical business practices. Our combination of practical analytics and software solutions, education, and strategic advisement helps companies translate their values into concrete practices and leadership behaviors that create sustainable, competitive advantage. LRN is the trusted long-term partner to more than 2700 organizations, including some of the most respected and successful businesses in the world.

