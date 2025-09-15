Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), the most comprehensive technology platform for investment management, today announced that Agile Investment Management, LLC has chosen CWAN's integrated risk and performance attribution solution. This implementation demonstrates the power of CWAN's unified ecosystem, giving Agile something they didn't have before: one connected platform delivering real-time risk management and performance attribution alongside their portfolio management capabilities.

Agile, an SEC-registered boutique global fixed income manager, needed advanced attribution and risk capabilities that could seamlessly connect with their Enfusion by CWAN order management system. Rather than implement standalone systems that would create data fragmentation, Agile selected CWAN's best-of-breed risk analytics including multi-factor modeling and real-time exposure monitoring integrated seamlessly with their existing workflow. This brings together institutional-grade risk capabilities that were previously only accessible through expensive, fragmented systems.

"CWAN gives us a single, connected platform where risk, performance, and investment data flow together," said Jonathan Birtwell, Partner, Head of Allocation and Risk at Agile Investment Management. "The platform's multi-factor risk model and Brinson-style attribution provide clear visibility into both of our flagship strategies. This integration empowers us to act faster and with greater confidence in every decision."

This implementation highlights CWAN's strategy in action-combining Enfusion's front-office strength with CWAN's institutional-grade risk and performance analytics. Agile can now identify the true drivers of returns and portfolio risk, run stress scenarios for adverse market events, and optimize strategies-all within CWAN's unified platform.

"Agile's decision underscores the value of our integrated approach and validates our vision of a unified CWAN ecosystem," said Kirat Singh, President, Risk and Alternative Assets at CWAN. "CWAN is delivering what sophisticated managers like Agile have long needed: seamless data, integrated workflows, and analytics that were once only available through expensive, fragmented systems. Agile now has the tools to move faster, reduce complexity, and unlock competitive advantage."

Discover how CWAN can elevate your investment management strategy and drive operational excellence by speaking to an expert today.

About Agile Investment Management, LLC

Agile Investment Management, LLC is a U.S.-based, SEC-registered boutique asset manager. Founded by Dan Janis and Kai Sotorp, Agile operates as an operator-owned partnership, specializing in global fixed-income investment management for institutional and retail clients.

About CWAN

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN) is transforming investment management with the industry's most comprehensive cloud-native platform for institutional investors across global public and private markets. While legacy systems create risk, inefficiency, and data fragmentation, CWAN's single-instance, multi-tenant architecture delivers real-time data and AI-driven insights throughout the investment lifecycle. The platform eliminates information silos by integrating portfolio management, trading, investment accounting, reconciliation, regulatory reporting, performance, compliance, and risk analytics in one unified system. Serving leading insurers, asset managers, hedge funds, banks, corporations, and governments, CWAN supports over $10 trillion in assets globally.Learn more at www.cwan.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250915084267/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Claudia Cahill, Head of Communications and PR +1 208-433-1200 press@cwan.com