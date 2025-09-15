WorkBoard today announced record growth in 1H, fueled by executive urgency to improve strategy execution, strong adoption of its new AI agents, and partnerships with Workday and Microsoft. Year over year sales rose 30% and quarter of quarter sales grew 50% in Q2 with 40% of new business from Europe.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250915163931/en/

WorkBoardAI posts record 1H growth

Twenty-nine new enterprise customers purchased WorkBoardAI in the first half of the year, including companies across Technology, Healthcare, Financial Services, Retail and Energy industries many of whom replaced Microsoft Viva Goals.

Importantly, the company continued to deliver 45% of its sales from existing customers expanding their use. Customer response to its acquisition of Quantive Inc in the second quarter has been overwhelmingly positive as 40 large enterprise customers migrate to the WorkBoardAI platform, now the most trusted enterprise strategy execution and OKR platform worldwide.

Enterprises use WorkBoardAI as their strategy execution system of record to drive alignment, measurement, execution, and adaptation of ambitious strategies in a rapidly changing world.

"We returned to growth last quarter after nine consecutive quarters of year-over-year declines. This was in no small part due to WorkBoardAI, which we standardized on as the system of record for strategy and execution to align the company and drive our transformation." Sam Wilson, CEO of 8x8

Chief of Staff AI Agents and Leadership Coach AI Agents Uplevel Managers and Team Performance

Over 55% of customers already use WorkBoardAI to set better goals and performance metrics, identify and resolve dependencies, assess risks and progress, streamline meetings, and summarize attainment. 75% of customers hired a WorkBoardAI agent when they were launched in April, and use by first line and mid-level managers is rising 50% week over week as these managers look for ways to be more effective in a hectic world.

Unlike chatbots, these agents have full context on the strategy, org structure, team and individual goals, know what the manager is trying to achieve and have access to data from Salesforce, Teams, Jira and other apps.

The Chief of Staff agent proactively drives alignment and OKR setting, identifies risks, prepares meeting pre-reads, creates and updates scorecards, distributes progress updates, follows up with team members on deliverables, and prepares fact-based agendas all things that managers should do but often lack the time to do well.

proactively drives alignment and OKR setting, identifies risks, prepares meeting pre-reads, creates and updates scorecards, distributes progress updates, follows up with team members on deliverables, and prepares fact-based agendas all things that managers should do but often lack the time to do well. The Leadership Coach agent is a thought partner, helping frame and deliver challenging feedback, creating pre-reads and agendas for 1on1s and performance conversations, and helping managers be effective leaders.

"The WorkBoardAI platform helps us streamline our goal process by creating more visibility, alignment, and momentum across the organization. It's reducing the manual lift required to coordinate goal setting and performance tracking, especially across our global teams." Susanna Mikaelyan, VP of Global Talent Management, Pax8

Aligned in the Enterprise Ecosystem with Workday and Microsoft Partnerships

Go-to-market partnerships with both Workday and Microsoft simplify the environment and ensure customers have a seamless experience. These partners accelerated 50% of WorkBoard's sales in the first six months of the year.

Customers connect company, team and individual OKRs in WorkBoardAI to their Workday HCM system for high alignment and transparency in WorkBoardAI and the full employee lifecycle in Workday. WorkBoardAI's Chief of Staff and Leadership Coach Agents are in Workday's AI Marketplace now and will be compatible with its new Agent System of Record, giving enterprises the ability to scale AI agents with governance and visibility.

In May, WorkBoardAI launched its Agent for Microsoft Copilot, bringing OKRs into daily workflows in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook. WorkBoardAI was a featured partner during Satya Nadella's Microsoft Build Keynote.

About WorkBoardAI

WorkBoardAI is the world's leading enterprise OKR solution and is the only strategy execution system of record with generative and agentic AI to improve alignment, accountability and transparency. Trusted by 3M, AstraZeneca, Boeing, Cisco, Capital One, Elevance, Unilever, Workday, and others, WorkBoardAI makes it easy for organizations to align, measure and drive their strategic priorities more effectively in a rapidly changing world. Its AI helps every enterprise execute better by elevating managers' impact, increasing cross-functional coordination, and accelerating company outcomes. Company investors include SoftBank, Andreessen Horowitz, M12 Microsoft's Venture Fund, Notable Capital, Workday Ventures, and others, along with prior Quantive investors Insight Partners, Index Ventures, and Charles River Ventures. WorkBoard is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the US, Europe and India.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250915163931/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

David Chase

Chief Marketing Officer

david.chase@workboard.com