Cyera, the fastest growing data security company, today announced two significant milestones in its ongoing collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Cyera has achieved the AWS Generative AI Competency in the security category, recognizing its technical proficiency and proven success supporting secure and responsible generative AI (GenAI) adoption among enterprises. Additionally, Cyera's data security platform is now available in the newly launched AI Agents and Tools in AWS Marketplace via its DataPort MCP-powered interface, enabling customers to more easily discover, buy, and deploy AI agent solutions that protect enterprise data.

"By offering Cyera's MCP-Powered data security solutions in AWS Marketplace and achieving the Generative AI Competency, we're providing customers with trusted, streamlined ways to adopt and operationalize AI securely," said Amit Raikar, Vice President of Strategic Alliances at Cyera. "As Agentic AI unlocks new frontiers for innovation, these milestones reflect our commitment to helping organizations embrace this technology while maintaining visibility, control, and protection over their most valuable asset data."

Cyera delivers essential capabilities that enable organizations to secure AI comprehensively, providing deep visibility into the data their systems access, whether at rest or in motion. The platform is designed for speed, allowing teams to discover, scan, and classify data across the enterprise in minutes. With AI-native classification, Cyera ensures precise identification of sensitive information, and its architecture is built to scale, handling petabytes of data across complex, rapidly evolving environments.

"As we advance our use of GenAI, safeguarding sensitive data remains a top priority," said Jason Tice, SVP of Global Security Architecture and Engineering at Experian. "With Cyera, we've gained the visibility and control to reduce risk, strengthen compliance, and improve how our teams collaborate around data, allowing us to confidently build responsible, business-ready AI solutions that deliver greater value for our customers worldwide."

Through the AWS Competency Program and the new AI Agents and Tools in AWS Marketplace, customers can more easily identify trusted partners and accelerate adoption of GenAI. These programs streamline procurement, reduce complexity, and provide centralized visibility and control over licensing, access, and payments, all through customers' existing AWS accounts.

Cyera DataPort is a fully managed data warehouse, designed to help customers explore, query and operationalize all of their business-ready Cyera data at scale. With DataPort MCP, a feature within DataPort, Cyera customers are empowered to connect to their LLMs of choice and query data using natural language.

Learn more about the new AI Agents and Tools in AWS Marketplace here; check out more on the AWS Generative AI Competency Partner Program and how it aims to assist customers in connecting with AWS Partners here.

Visit Cyera's AWS alliance page. Read more about how Cyera is enabling Secure AI adoption with deep data insight and request a demo here.

About Cyera

Cyera is the world's leading AI-native data security platform, giving organizations a complete view of where their data lives, how it's used, and how to keep it safe, so they can reduce risk and unlock the full value of their data, wherever it is. Cyera is backed by more than $1.3 billion in funding from top-tier investors including Accel, Coatue, Cyberstarts, Georgian, Lightspeed, and Sequoia. The company's unified data security platform helps businesses discover, secure, and leverage their most valuable asset data and eliminate blind spots, cut alert noise, and protect sensitive information across the cloud, SaaS, databases, AI ecosystems, and on-premise environments. Recent innovations like Cyera's AI Guardian solution and Omni DLP extend this platform with adaptive, AI-native data loss protection, bringing real-time intelligence and contextual understanding to how data moves and is used across the enterprise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250915801035/en/

Contacts:

Longjump for Cyera

cyera@longjump.agency