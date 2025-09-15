Visionet Recognized as Star Performer in Everest Group's Microsoft Business Applications Services PEAK Matrix 2025

CRANBURY, N.J., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionet has been recognized as a Star Performer and Major Contender in Everest Group's Microsoft Business Applications Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025, focused on CRM and ERP services.

This recognition reflects Visionet's momentum in the Microsoft ecosystem, backed by proven Dynamics 365 implementations, industry accelerators, and end-to-end transformation services.

The PEAK Matrix® is one of the industry's most trusted benchmarks, evaluating providers on market impact, vision, and capabilities. Visionet's dual placement signals rapid progress and consistent delivery on the Microsoft stack.

"We're honored to be named a Star Performer by Everest Group," said Kamran Ozair, CEO, Visionet. "This validates our focus on client outcomes, innovation, and investment in Microsoft Dynamics 365 for CRM and ERP. Our AI-driven automation, data insights, and delivery excellence continue to create measurable results."

Key highlights: significant year-over-year gains in market impact and capabilities; robust Dynamics 365 delivery and differentiated IP; specialization across retail, CPG, manufacturing, and financial services; and innovation spanning AI-powered automation, cloud migration, and industry accelerators.

The report also notes Visionet's investments in Microsoft Copilot and AI enablement, helping enterprises boost productivity, personalize engagement, and accelerate decision-making. With a growing portfolio of Dynamics 365 transformations, Visionet continues to bridge business needs with next-generation technology.

Access the full report here.

Disclaimer

Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Reports may be used by licensed third parties in their marketing and promotional activities. Selected extracts do not provide the full context of our research. All Everest Group analysis is independent, and no organization has paid to influence rankings. For full research and methodology, visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports.

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments. Likewise, providers of these services, products, and solutions look to the PEAK Matrix® to gauge and calibrate their offerings against others in the industry or market. Find further details and in-depth content at www.everestgrp.com.

Contact Information:

pr@visionet.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2306541/5464476/VisionetSystem_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/visionet-recognized-as-star-performer-in-everest-groups-microsoft-business-applications-services-peak-matrix-2025-302556272.html