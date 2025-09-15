Anzeige
15.09.2025 15:06 Uhr
Arkieva announces Anand Iyer as CEO

Supply chain planning veteran brings technical expertise, experience scaling go-to-market functions to lead company through next phase of growth

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkieva, a provider of industry-leading supply chain planning solutions, announces Anand Iyer as its new CEO. Iyer brings 30 years of experience to Arkieva, with a proven track record of leading organizations through transformational periods. His supply chain and technology background includes leadership roles at i2 Technologies, now Blue Yonder, and Serus Corporation, now e2Open.

Logo for Arkieva, an industry-leading supply chain planning software and consultation provider.

"Arkieva has a strong foundation, and I'm confident that Anand is the right leader to take the company forward," says Harpal Singh, Founder, Arkieva. "Throughout his career, he's earned praise as an inspiring leader, with a record of helping clients with innovative strategies. As global supply chains continue to evolve, his expertise and vision are the right fit to drive this next phase of growth for Arkieva."

Iyer joins Arkieva at a pivotal stage of the company's history, following Banneker Partners' strategic investment in the company earlier this year. The partnership aims to equip Arkieva for a new phase of growth, enabling the company to sustain its leading position and address evolving market demand.

"Arkieva has built a strong reputation for delivering measurable results for clients facing complex supply chain challenges," says Iyer. "In this next phase, I look forward to expanding on that track record as our customers strive to build agile and resilient supply chains amid shifting trade rules and increasing global pressures."

Arkieva was recently positioned as a Challenger in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions. The company's modern SaaS suite, which offers unrivaled digital twin and autonomous control tower capabilities, is trusted by global manufacturers and distributors to manage over $110 billion in revenue planning.

"As Anand worked with the leadership team to develop the best path ahead for Arkieva, it became clear that he is not only a trusted advisor, but the right person to guide Arkieva into its next phase of growth as CEO," says Chirag Shah, Operating Partner at Banneker Partners. "Anand's deep expertise in supply chain strategy, planning and execution, combined with his experience driving operational excellence, make him the right leader to strengthen Arkieva's position as a trusted partner."

Iyer holds a doctorate in Systems and Industrial Engineering from the University of Arizona. Outside of the supply chain industry, he has served in upper management positions at Quantum Spatial, a geospatial analytics firm, and Riverside Insights, a specialist in research-backed educational and clinical assessments.

To access images, click here.

About Arkieva
For more than 30 years, Arkieva has helped global enterprises drive business transformation through improved supply chain processes. The company's demand, inventory, supply and integrated business planning solutions increase growth and profits, and provide the agility and efficiency needed to respond to an ever-changing supply chain environment. Our approach combines strategic consultation, powerful software technologies and iterative implementation to deliver scalable solutions tailored to the complexities of each customer's operations. Arkieva's culture of innovation keeps customers like Linde, Messer and INEOS at the forefront of supply chain planning.

Arkieva is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware USA with offices in Antwerp, Belgium and Mangalore, India. For more information, visit www.arkieva.com.

CONNECT WITH ARKIEVA

  • Follow Arkieva on LinkedIn
  • Follow Arkieva on X
  • Like Arkieva on Facebook
  • Subscribe to the Arkieva YouTube Channel
  • Subscribe to the Arkieva Supply Chain Link Blog

Arkieva Media Contact:
Kristan Theile
Director of Marketing, Arkieva
513-376-0300
ktheile@arkieva.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2431283/ArkievaLogo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/arkieva-announces-anand-iyer-as-ceo-302555477.html

