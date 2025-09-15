BioCatch Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition for Excellence in Fraud Detection and Prevention

This recognition underscores BioCatch's strategic focus on fraud detection and prevention for the BFSI industry leveraging behavioral biometrics and customer collaboration

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that BioCatch, which prevents financial crime by recognizing patterns in human behavior, has earned the 2025 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition in the BFSI fraud detection and prevention (FDP) industry for its outstanding achievements in strategy execution, innovation, and customer impact. This recognition highlights BioCatch's consistent leadership in combating fraud, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-centric innovation in an evolving threat landscape.

Frost & Sullivan's evaluation focused on key areas of strategic effectiveness and execution. BioCatch demonstrates excellence by aligning its strategic initiatives with market demands, and by executing these strategies efficiently, consistently, and at scale-resulting in a distinct competitive advantage. "BioCatch's behavioral biometric assets, targeted market approach, and customer collaboration are strategic advantages. Its deployment at more than 30 of the top 100 global banks shows the success of its strategy," said Deepali Sathe, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

BioCatch's long-term strategy is centered on fraud detection and prevention in the financial services sector. The company's continuous investment in research and development, supported by customer feedback, has helped it address new security challenges and expand its presence in global markets.

Innovation is fundamental to BioCatch's strategy, which is evident in the more than 90 patents it owns. The company's fraud detection and prevention platform utilizes behavioral intelligence to effectively mitigate advanced forms of fraud such as social engineering scams, account takeover (ATO), mule accounts, and automated bot attacks.

"This recognition is a testament to our customers, who inspire us to continually push the boundaries of fraud prevention," BioCatch Chief Strategy Officer Amelia Ahlgren said. "We are laser-focused on the financial services industry, where we deeply understand our customers' challenges and partner with them to deliver innovation that makes banking safer every day. By aligning our strategy with their needs, we ensure our solutions drive measurable impact and lasting consumer trust."

BioCatch demonstrates a strong dedication to customer success, which reinforces its leadership in the market. The company facilitates efficient implementation through a modular platform, offers flexible deployment solutions, and upholds exceptional service availability. Through direct engagement with leading global banks and a partner-led delivery model for the mid-market sector and direct engagement with leading global banks, BioCatch ensures scalable and effective value delivery across a broad range of market segments.

Frost & Sullivan commends BioCatch for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of fraud detection and prevention in the BFSI industry and driving tangible results at scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The recognition highlights forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Ashley Shreve

E: ashley.weinkauf@frost.com

About BioCatch

BioCatch prevents financial crime by recognizing patterns in human behavior, continuously collecting more than 3,000 anonymized data points - keystroke and mouse activity, touch screen behavior, physical device attributes, and more - as people interact with their digital banking platforms. With these inputs, BioCatch's machine-learning models reveal patterns in user behavior and provide device intelligence that, together, distinguish the criminal from the legitimate. The company's Customer Innovation Board - an industry-led initiative in partnership with American Express, Barclays, Citi Ventures, HSBC, National Australia Bank, and others - collaborates to pioneer innovative ways of leveraging customer relationships for improved fraud detection. Today, more than 30 of the world's largest 100 banks and 287 total financial institutions deploy BioCatch solutions, analyzing 16 billion user sessions per month and protecting more than 532 million people on more than 1.6 billion devices around the world from fraud and financial crime.

Media/PR contact:

Mac King E: Mac.King@BioCatch.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/biocatch-receives-frost--sullivans-2025-global-competitive-strategy-leadership-recognition-for-excellence-in-fraud-detection-and-prevention-302556191.html