Qualstar Names Veteran Media & Technology Executive Jeff Sengpiehl as Chief Technology Officer

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualstar Corporation (OTC: QBAK), a leading manufacturer of data storage solutions and high-efficiency power supplies, today announced the appointment of industry technologist and media executive Jeff Sengpiehl to the newly created role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective immediately.

The CTO role was established to accelerate innovation and advance Qualstar's growth strategy, which includes expanding into enterprise markets, broadening the product portfolio through bundled hardware and software offerings, and pursuing strategic acquisitions.

Sengpiehl brings more than 30 years of experience in the media and entertainment technology sector, where he has built a reputation as a forward-thinking executive at the intersection of creativity and technology. He most recently served as CTO and Chief Technologist at Key Code Media, leading a national team of broadcast, media, and post-production experts. In that role, he advised C-suite executives on technology adoption, workflow design, and cloud infrastructure, while driving innovation in emerging areas such as AI-enabled workflows and virtualized environments.

Earlier in his career, Sengpiehl held senior engineering and technology leadership roles at Light Iron (a Panavision company), Sim International, and ABC Television, where he architected next-generation workflows and guided large-scale infrastructure transitions, including the move from SD to HD production. A recognized thought leader, he is a frequent panelist, moderator, and advisor across the industry, helping organizations future-proof their technology strategies.

"Jeff's deep technical expertise and proven ability to align innovation with business outcomes make him an ideal fit as we execute on our growth strategy," said Steven Bronson, chairman and CEO of Qualstar. "His background in cloud, AI, and enterprise workflow design directly supports our expansion into larger markets, broader product offerings, and strategic partnerships."

Sengpiehl commented: "Qualstar's reputation as a trusted leader in digital storage is unmatched, and I see tremendous opportunity to build on that foundation. With demand for secure, scalable, and cost-efficient data solutions at an all-time high, I look forward to working with the team to advance innovation, expand into enterprise markets, and help drive the next phase of Qualstar's growth."

ABOUT QUALSTAR

Founded in California in 1984, Qualstar Corporation (OTC: QBAK) is a trusted provider of digital storage solutions with more than 35,000 units sold worldwide. The company designs and manufactures scalable, energy-efficient tape libraries that safeguard critical, infrequently accessed data for long-term preservation. As the last independent tape library manufacturer, Qualstar provides customers with flexibility free from proprietary software lock-in or slot licensing fees and delivers faster turnaround times than many larger competitors. Backed by over four decades of innovation and a strong installed base, Qualstar has earned a reputation for reliability in serving organizations across a wide range of data-intensive industries.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Qualstar Corporation

Investor Relations

QBAK@Qualstar.com

805-583-7744