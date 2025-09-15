NCSC selects Arqit to support UK's post-quantum cryptography migrations

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arqit Quantum Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQQ, ARQQW) ("Arqit"), a global leader in quantum-safe encryption, has been selected to participate in the National Cyber Security Centre's (NCSC) Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) Pilot. The pilot forms part of the Assured Cyber Security Consultancy (ACSC) Scheme, a government-led initiative to build trusted national expertise in preparing organisations for PQC migration.

As a participant, Arqit has been assured to provide Discovery and Migration Planning services to organisations preparing to migrate to quantum-safe technologies. The services will centre on Arqit's Encryption Intelligence product, which is designed to help organisations discover, assess and manage cryptographic risk as they transition to quantum-resistant security.

Classical cryptographic algorithms that underpin today's digital infrastructure are expected to become vulnerable to future quantum computers, threatening the confidentiality of encrypted data, authentication systems and secure communications. To mitigate this, the NCSC advises organisations to begin migration planning immediately, with cryptographic discovery and migration roadmaps in place. Priority systems should be migrated by 2030, with full migration completed by 2035.

"Post-quantum cryptography is one of the few moments in cyber history where we can act before the crisis hits," said Andy Leaver, CEO of Arqit. "Being selected by the NCSC to participate in the PQC Pilot is a strong endorsement of our approach, using the Encryption Intelligence product to support UK organisations as they face the PQC migration challenge. This programme will help enterprises move from uncertainty to action, with clear guidance and practical tools to future-proof their security."

Arqit's Encryption Intelligence product is purpose-built to guide organisations through the complex process of PQC migration. It enables enterprises to map and understand their existing cryptographic assets and dependencies, assess risks across critical systems, and prioritise the areas that demand early action. By embedding cryptographic agility, Encryption Intelligence also ensures that organisations can adapt as new standards and updates emerge, providing a clear and sustainable path to quantum-safe security.

The NCSC approval follows Arqit's acquisition of Ampliphae's encryption risk advisory and analytics technology earlier this year, which significantly enhanced the Encryption Intelligence portfolio. This combination brings together Arqit's quantum encryption expertise with Ampliphae's proven visibility and analytics capabilities, enabling organisations to identify vulnerabilities, mitigate risks and build effective strategies for migrating to quantum-safe encryption.

Arqit's participation in the pilot builds on its established work with defence, telecoms, financial services and critical national infrastructure partners. It reinforces the UK's position as a global leader in developing practical, standards-aligned approaches to post-quantum security that can be deployed at scale.

Further information about the Assured Cyber Security Consultancy scheme and the PQC Pilot can be found on the NCSC website: https://www.ncsc.gov.uk/schemes/assured-cyber-security-consultancy/pqc-pilot

