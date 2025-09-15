Pacific Assets Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 15

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC

LEI:2138008U8QPGAESFYA48

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Pacific Assets Trust plc at the close of business on 12 September 2025 was 402.13p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

15 September 2025