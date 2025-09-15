Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2025) -DelphX Capital Markets Inc. (TSXV: DELX) (OTCQB: DPXCF) ("DelphX" or the "Company"), a leader in the development of new classes of structured products, is pleased to update shareholders and the public on progress with its Quantem Crypto Securities (QCS) program.

The Company is pleased to report that its fully collateralized QCS offering is currently being evaluated by multiple digital asset treasuries and hedge funds for inclusion in their portfolio strategies. Positioned as one of the few Wall Street-originated structured products designed for decentralized markets, QCS provides institutional investors with downside protection against significant price declines in underlying cryptocurrencies, while eliminating counterparty risk.

DelphX will be attending the upcoming Bitcoin Treasuries Conference in New York this week, where it expects to advance discussions with potential first adopters and partners. The Company anticipates having initial alignments finalized by the end of the month.

In addition, DelphX has commenced a strategic review to evaluate the potential of establishing its own digital asset treasury. Any such digital asset treasury would incorporate QCS as a direct downside hedge. Management will continue to provide timely updates as this strategy develops. It is noted that the crypto market is high risk and subject to significant volatility.

With the QCS program advancing alongside the Company's other business initiatives, DelphX continues to broaden its relevance and expand its revenue opportunities across multiple markets.

About DelphX Capital Markets Inc.

DelphX is a technology and financial services company focused on developing and distributing the next generation of structured products. Through its special purpose vehicle Quantem LLC, the Company enables broker dealers to offer new private placement securities that provide for both fixed income and cryptocurrency solutions. The new DelphX securities will enable dealers and their qualified institutional investors (QIBs) accounts to competitively structure, sell and make markets in:

Collateralized put options (CPOs) that provide secured rating downgrade protection for underlying corporate bonds and/or protection from losses in cryptocurrency holdings;

Collateralized reference notes (CRNs) that enable investors to take on a capped rating downgrade and/or cryptocurrency loss exposure of an underlying security or cryptocurrency in exchange for attractive returns.

All CPOs and CRNs are fully collateralized and held in custody by US Bank. CPOs and CRNs are proprietary products created and owned by DelphX Capital Markets.

For more information about DelphX, please visit www.delphx.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our business strategy and product development. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that may cause actual results or events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, regulatory uncertainties, and the demand for our products. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the state of the capital markets, the ability of DelphX to successfully manage the risks inherent in pursuing business opportunities in the financial services industry and the volatile crypto market, and the ability of DelphX to obtain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost-efficient manner to develop its business. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement reflects information available to DelphX as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable laws, DelphX undertakes no intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

