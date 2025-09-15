Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2025) - AJN Resources Inc. (CSE: AJN) (FSE: 5AT) ("AJN" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the initiation of a warrant exercise incentive program ("Warrant Incentive Program") intended to encourage the exercise of up to 33,996,346 outstanding common share purchase warrants of the Company (each, a "Warrant" and collectively the "Warrants"), of which 13,415,000 are each exercisable for one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") at a price of $0.30 per Share and 21,207,446 are each exercisable for one Share at a price of $0.15 per Share.

Pursuant to the Warrant Incentive Program, the Company is offering an inducement to each holder of Warrants who exercises their Warrants during the 30-day period from September 15, 2025 to October 14, 2025 (the "Early Exercise Period") consisting of: (a) a temporary repricing of the Warrant exercise price to $0.10 per Share; and (b) the grant of an additional Share purchase warrant (an "Incentive Warrant") for each Warrant exercised. Each Incentive Warrant will be exercisable at $0.30 per Share for a period of four years from the date of issuance.

To be eligible for the Warrant Incentive Program, the holder of the Warrant must, prior to October 14, 2025, complete and provide the Company with the Warrant exercise documents, the applicable funds for the exercise price, and a properly completed and signed exemption certificate to the Company or the Company must otherwise be satisfied that the distribution of Incentive Warrants to such holder would be exempt from prospectus requirements. The Warrants that remain unexercised following the Early Exercise Period will continue to be exercisable on their terms as those terms were in effect immediately prior to the Early Exercise Period, including with respect to the pricing thereof, and no Incentive Warrants will thereafter be issuable on exercise.

The Company anticipates using the proceeds from the exercise of any Warrants for the technical and legal due diligence in connection with a possible property acquisition, exploration on the Company's properties and for general working capital purposes. The Incentive Warrants, if issued, and any Shares issuable on the exercise thereof, will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance of the Incentive Warrants.

If you are a Warrant holder and need further information about the Warrant Incentive Program, please contact the Company directly by e-mail at info@ajnresources.com or by telephone at +44 7496 291 547 or contact Sheena Eckhof at sheena@eckhofconsulting.com.

Certain insiders of the Company are eligible to participate in the Warrant Incentive Program, and, as a result, participation by such insiders in the Warrant Incentive Program may constitute a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the Warrants held by the insiders does not exceed 25 per cent of the Company's market capitalization.

AJN also announces that further to the Company's July 18, 2025 news release, it will not be proceeding with the proposed amendment of the exercise price of 10,461,111 previously issued common share purchase warrants from CAD $0.30 per share to CAD $0.15 per share as the Company did not obtain consent from all holders of the 10,461,111 warrants.

About AJN Resources Inc.

AJN is a junior exploration company. AJN's management and directors possess over 75 years of collective industry experience and have been very successful in the areas of exploration, financing and developing major mines throughout the world, with a focus on Africa, especially the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release may include certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Although AJN Resources Inc. believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, AJN Resources Inc. disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266400

SOURCE: AJN Resources Inc.