When the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) announced the induction of Amitabh Kant as its newest Board member, the development was hailed as a landmark moment for Indian golf. Kant, a visionary policymaker and former NITI Aayog CEO, has been instrumental in shaping India's economic and global image, including during the country's G20 presidency. His entry into the golfing arena is being viewed as a signal of the sport's rising importance in India's sporting and cultural landscape.





Kant's influence is expected to extend far beyond governance. With his vast experience in driving transformative campaigns and fostering international collaborations, his presence could help PGTI unlock partnerships with global golf associations, attract sponsors, and create stronger pathways for Indian golfers on the world stage. "Sports can be a vehicle for India's soft power. Golf, in particular, allows us to showcase excellence, precision, and resilience on a global scale," Kant remarked in a recent statement.

Joining him on the advisory side are global corporate leaders Shantanu Narayen, Nikesh Arora, and Pradeep Bakshi, whose combined expertise brings a rare blend of international credibility and business acumen. Their association with PGTI is expected to strengthen its operational framework, introduce innovation, and help scale the tour's reach both domestically and globally.

CEO Amandeep Singh Johl welcomed these developments as a "once-in-a-generation opportunity" for Indian golf. He expressed confidence that the strengthened leadership will not only elevate the stature of PGTI but also ensure Indian golfers gain sustained visibility and recognition on international tours.

The timing could not be more crucial. Over the past decade, Indian golfers have increasingly left their mark on the global stage, and with structured leadership and corporate mentorship now backing them, the foundation is being laid for consistent international success.

This fusion of policy vision, corporate strategy, and sporting ambition has positioned PGTI at the forefront of India's sporting future. With Amitabh Kant's entry, Indian golf is not just aiming to grow - it is preparing to redefine itself on the global map.

