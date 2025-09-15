German-engineered TV brand METZ has once again raised industry standards for home entertainment with the launch of its latest innovation: the 32MQF7000Z 2K QLED TV. Debuting in France this July, the new model is drawing attention by delivering stunning QLED picture quality-at an accessible 2K price point.

At the core of the MQF7000Z is its next-generation QLED display panel-a groundbreaking innovation rarely seen in the 2K TV category. Unlike typical 2K models that rely on conventional display technologies, the MQF7000Z incorporates advanced Quantum Dot technology, delivering a wider color gamut, superior picture clarity, and vivid, lifelike colors. Thanks to the inherent structural stability of quantum dot materials, the display can maintain its vibrant color performance for up to 10 years-even after watching a thousand movies, colors remain as brilliant as they were on day one. The QLED panel contains no harmful heavy metals, making it a more eco-friendly and non-toxic choice for modern households.

Supporting HDR10, the MQF7000Z brings out richer contrast and greater brightness, delivering images with impressive realism. Eye-friendly features like Low Blue Light and Flicker Free display reduce strain for longer, more comfortable viewing. Dolby Audio, enhanced by Wonder Audio technology, creates an immersive, room-filling sound experience.

The MQF7000Z is built for modern smart living. Running on the latest Google TV platform, it provides seamless access to over 11,000 apps, 700,000+ content resources, and compatibility with more than 1 billion IoT devices. Whether watching, browsing, or gaming, the interface is intuitive, customizable, and fast. With built-in Google Assistant, users can effortlessly search for content, adjust settings, and interact with the TV hands-free.

Furthermore, dual-band Wi-Fi ensures smooth, uninterrupted streaming, while the sleek, minimalist design complements any living space. With so many advantages packed in, the MQF7000Z lets you enjoy QLED+ quality at a 2K price-making premium viewing truly accessible.

Founded in 1938, METZ is a distinguished German household appliance company known for over 87 years of exceptional German engineering. Committed to innovation and modern technology, METZ company currently offers two sub-brands: Metz Classic and METZ blue (the METZ brand introduced above). Launched in 2018, METZ blue was created to meet the diverse lifestyle needs of the younger generation and has since become a trusted TV brand across 24 European countries.

