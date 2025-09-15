DJ Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Just Group plc

The Vanguard Group, Inc. ( ) Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Just Group plc 15-Sep-2025 / 14:25 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: The Vanguard Group, Inc. (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Just Group plc Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree (d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 12 September 2025 For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? N/A If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

a. Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates

following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: 10p ordinary Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 55,649,797 5.36% (2) Cash-settled derivatives: (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 55,649,797 5.36% TOTAL:

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1 (c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale Class of relevant security Number of securities Price per unit 10p ordinary Sale 8,837 2.12 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Product Nature of dealing description Class of relevant Number of reference Price per security securities unit e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, e.g. CFD increasing/reducing a long/short position

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Type Writing, Number of Class of Product purchasing, securities to Exercise Expiry Option money relevant description e.g. selling, varying which option price per date paid/ received security call option etc. relates unit e.g. per unit American, European etc.

(ii) Exercise

Product description Class of relevant Exercising/ exercised security against Number of securities Exercise price per unit e.g. call option

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Nature of dealing Class of relevant security Details Price per unit (if applicable) e.g. subscription, conversion

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" none

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" none

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? No Date of disclosure: 15 September 2025 Contact name: Shawn Acker Telephone number*: 001-610-669-6713

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

*If the discloser is a natural person, a telephone number does not need to be included, provided contact information has been provided to the Panel's Market Surveillance Unit.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

