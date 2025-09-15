BOOKR Kids Launches BOOKR Next: A Revolutionary English Learning Platform for Teenagers

BOOKR Next encourages teenagers to transition from scrolling to storytelling

BUDAPEST, HU / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / BOOKR Kids has launched BOOKR Next, a groundbreaking, research-backed, storytelling-based English learning platform specifically tailored for teenagers. This innovative platform features over 750 interactive stories that cover a diverse array of genres, including captivating mysteries, insightful dystopias, STEM topics, current affairs, and creative storytelling. BOOKR Next harnesses the proven power of narrative combined with cutting-edge technology to transform the language learning experience.

Designed to enhance engagement, BOOKR Next offers AI-powered reading assistants, pronunciation feedback, and personalized vocabulary assessments, providing individualized guidance for each learner. The platform incorporates gamified rewards and an age-appropriate interface, ensuring sustained motivation among users.

Engaging 12-18-year-olds in the educational landscape has long posed challenges. Numerous studies and firsthand classroom experiences have demonstrated that this demographic is particularly difficult to captivate, especially in language learning. To be effective, educational tools must resonate with their interests and align with their digital habits. Traditional, passive learning approaches fail to maintain interest. In contrast, the most effective methods involve playful, immersive, and meaningful learning experiences delivered through relatable formats and engaging content.

"Teenagers today are inundated with content vying for their attention every moment. Traditional educational formats simply cannot keep pace," stated Dorka Horváth, CEO and Co-Founder of BOOKR Kids. "With BOOKR Next, we've crafted an experience that speaks their language-immersive stories, relatable topics, and intelligent technology that adapts to their needs. It's not merely about teaching English; it's about igniting a lifelong passion for learning in a generation that demands authenticity and engagement. The program's mission - to inspire teens to shift from scrolling to storytelling."

BOOKR Next exemplifies a significant experimental shift in how teenagers connect with language. The platform's patented interactive book format and multi-layered reading experience function as a "scaffolding e-book," systematically enhancing comprehension and language skills, yielding measurable results. Research conducted by European universities revealed a remarkable 20% improvement in reading comprehension and an impressive 98% student enjoyment compared to traditional teaching methods in previous implementations of the BOOKR approach.

Contributing to the official launch of BOOKR Next is esteemed applied linguistics expert, Professor Judit Kormos, whose influential work on motivation and inclusion in language education has shaped global best practices. Her endorsement highlights BOOKR Next's commitment to merging high pedagogical standards with technological innovation.

BOOKR Next is now available to schools, language institutes, and individual learners, fully aligned with CEFR and Lexile standards. Accessible on iOS, Android, Mac, and Windows platforms, it provides an adaptable, engaging, and scalable solution for inspiring the next generation of confident English speakers, whether in classrooms, distance learning, or after-school programs.

BOOKR is an award-winning EdTech company specializing in interactive, story-based language learning solutions. Used in over 34 countries and recognized for its pedagogical excellence by Education Alliance Finland, BOOKR is dedicated to making language learning engaging, effective, and inclusive.

