WKN: 922305 | ISIN: US95082P1057 | Ticker-Symbol: WP7
Tradegate
15.09.25 | 16:34
184,00 Euro
+0,55 % +1,00
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
183,00184,0017:20
183,00184,0017:20
ACCESS Newswire
15.09.2025 16:02 Uhr
211 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wesco International: Wesco and Chicago South Suburbs Habitat for Humanity Partner To Make Safer, More Accessible Homes

Wesco International is the inaugural sponsor of the Regional Repair Collaboration

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / A Safer Home for Ronald

For over 50 years, Ronald worked as a truck driver, crisscrossing the country to keep America moving. After decades on the road, he settled into his home 22 years ago; a place filled with memories, love, and community.

Even in retirement, Ronald continued to dedicate his life to others, volunteering with a local charitable organization focused on self-improvement, community building, and making the world a better place.

But over time, his home became increasingly unsafe and inaccessible. On a fixed income, Ronald couldn't afford the critical repairs he needed to continue living independently.

Thanks to DuPage and Chicago South Suburbs Habitat for Humanity and the Regional Repair Collaborative, sponsored by Wesco, Ronald's home has been transformed. He now has a sliding patio door, a new front door and screen, a wider 32-inch door connecting his house to the garage, an overhead garage door with a new opener, and most importantly, a wheelchair ramp that allows him to safely enter and exit his home.

With tears of gratitude, Ronald shared, "My home was alright, however the new improvements make me feel like a new man!"

Learn more about Wesco's commitments to make a positive and lasting impact within the communities where our employees work and reside here.


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Wesco International on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Wesco International
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/wesco-international
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Wesco International



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/wesco-and-chicago-south-suburbs-habitat-for-humanity-partner-to-make-s-1073177

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
