Wesco International: Wesco and Chicago South Suburbs Habitat for Humanity Partner To Make Safer, More Accessible Homes

For over 50 years, Ronald worked as a truck driver, crisscrossing the country to keep America moving. After decades on the road, he settled into his home 22 years ago; a place filled with memories, love, and community.

Even in retirement, Ronald continued to dedicate his life to others, volunteering with a local charitable organization focused on self-improvement, community building, and making the world a better place.

But over time, his home became increasingly unsafe and inaccessible. On a fixed income, Ronald couldn't afford the critical repairs he needed to continue living independently.

Thanks to DuPage and Chicago South Suburbs Habitat for Humanity and the Regional Repair Collaborative, sponsored by Wesco, Ronald's home has been transformed. He now has a sliding patio door, a new front door and screen, a wider 32-inch door connecting his house to the garage, an overhead garage door with a new opener, and most importantly, a wheelchair ramp that allows him to safely enter and exit his home.

With tears of gratitude, Ronald shared, "My home was alright, however the new improvements make me feel like a new man!"

